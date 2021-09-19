VI CELAC Summit: Latin America and the Caribbean to Expand Relations with China

The Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), held this Saturday, September 18, in Mexico city, opens the doors to broader relations with China and the European Union (EU).

During the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC, several nations called for the dismantling of the Organization of American States (OAS ), and on the contrary, to consolidate Latin American integration and inter-relation, far from the interests of the United States and Canada.

Comparto la foto oficial de la VI Cumbre de Jefas y Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la CELAC. Un encuentro de grandes propuestas y resultados concretos para la unión de nuestros pueblos. La CELAC es nuestro camino y por él, transitaremos. ¡Que nada ni nadie nos detenga! pic.twitter.com/JPGQNlNqk2 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 18, 2021

In that sense, the President of Mexico Andrés López Obrador proposed creating a body similar in independence to the EU but with Latin America and Caribbean countries. He pointed out that to make this possible it is necessary to reach certain agreements.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela’s Vice President Rodríguez & Foreign Minister Plasencia Arrive at 6th CELAC Summit in Mexico

“Let us build in the American continent something similar to what was the economic community that gave rise to the current European Union,“ suggested the Mexican president.

AMLO mentioned 3 basic agreements to make this possible:

• Non-intervention and self-determination of the peoples.

• Cooperation for development.

• Mutual aid to combat inequality and discrimination.

In this scenario of world geopolitics, China also plays an important role, a country that has been active in the work of CELAC since its inception.

China has cooperated with this Latin American and Caribbean community body in different areas such as health, agriculture, science, technology, food, and economy, and has supported the development of indigenous knowledge and technology.

The president of China spoke

During the Summit of this Saturday, the President of China, Xi Jinping, sent a message to ratify the support of his country to the member states of CELAC.

RELATED CONTENT: Goodbye OAS? CELAC Summit to Decide Fate of OAS

Through a video message, Xi Jinping recognized the efforts of the Latin American and Caribbean regional community to develop cooperation and face challenges.

“Despite international vicissitudes, the ties between China and the region have already entered a new era characterized by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and well-being for the peoples,” stated the Chinese president.

#EnVideo📹| El Pdte. de China, Xi Jinping, envió un mensaje a la VI Cumbre de la #CELAC en el que expresa su apoyo y reconoce los esfuerzos de esta comunidad por coordinar los países de la región a desarrollar la cooperación y afrontar los desafíos.#MaduroLlevaLaVerdadALaCELAC pic.twitter.com/2NCguPKh8S — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) September 18, 2021

He also affirmed that his nation will contribute to the strengthening of the region to counteract the effects of the pandemic.

China has been an important ally in the region to combat COVID-19, cooperating with the distribution of vaccines and medical supplies to different countries.

Featured image: Group photo of the VI CELAC Summit. Photo: Twitter / @SRE_mx

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC