The head of the Come Venezuela (Vente Venezuela in Spanish) political movement, María Corina Machado, apparently changed her mind again, and now wants to compete for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, according to an announcement she made in a video posted on her Twitter account.

“We are willing to measure ourselves,” said the far-right politician, “because Venezuela needs a political leadership, and a leadership that does not give in and does not give up, and that keeps its word and its commitment.”

She said that this announcement resulted from the seventh federal meeting of her political organization, which is not a formal political party, that brought together leaders from all over the country.

Machado reiterated her opinion that, in order to defeat the national government, “first you have to defeat the false and complicit opposition.”

Que nadie lo dude: sabemos que enfrentamos criminales sin escrúpulos que han saqueado el país y corrompido y comprado a mucha gente. Que están dispuestos a TODO para mantenerse en el poder desangrando a Venezuela.https://t.co/eahyM9rJzy — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) July 11, 2022

“We want to ratify that we are not going to allow what they are looking for: to whiten the face of the regime,” said Machado. “That we are not going to be complacent with any of his accomplices, that we are not going to fall into traps, but that we are not going to sit idly by either.”

Although Machado reported that they will stand in new elections, she did not clarify whether they will participate in the primaries prepared by the Unitary Platform, a sector of the extreme-right opposition.

In April of this year, Machado insisted on conditions to be met for her participation in the primary elections. At that time, María Corina Machado indicated that her organization would not submit to the judgements of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), or Plan República (the military deployment to secure voting material and infrastructure).

“I want to measure myself, I have said it, I measure myself with whoever,” said Machado. “That is, without the CNE, without TSJ, without Plan República, without machines—because obviously they are a black box…”

Come Venezuela has never offered details about what would be the platform, organization, or company that would be responsible for carrying out this voting process that she envisions, and that goes against Venezuela’s rule of law.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

