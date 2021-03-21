China – United States Meeting Confirms ‘Serious Differences’: China Not Afraid of the Wizard of Oz

Talks between high-ranking representatives of China and the United States held in Alaska showed that serious contradictions persist between the parties on a number of issues, said Yang Jiechi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

“That strategic communication was frank, constructive and useful, but of course there are still some important differences between us,” Jiechi told reporters after the meeting.

He stressed that “China will firmly defend national sovereignty, security and interests. China’s development and growth cannot be stopped. We are not afraid of the Wizard of Oz,” he concluded.

According to the representative of the People’s Republic of China, “both sides should maintain mutual relations in a spirit of non-conflict and non-confrontation, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation, so that these relations can go forward on a healthy and stable path.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry demanded that the White House lift all sanctions imposed on Hong Kong. “The Chinese delegation insisted that the United States adhere to the norms of international law and show respect for Beijing’s decision to optimize Hong Kong’s electoral system,” expressed an official statement posted on the website of the agency.

On Tuesday, March 16, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reported that the United States has prohibited foreign financial institutions from having transactions with 24 officials from mainland China and Hong Kong, under threat of US sanctions.

Blinken did not specify the names of the sanctioned officials, but clarified that the list includes 14 vice-presidents of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress, police officers of Hong Kong, representatives of the Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China for Hong Kong and Macao and other agencies.

