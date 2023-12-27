By Wissam Rafidi – Dec 27, 2023

The justifications of the heads of churches in Palestine for their meeting with the president of the genocidal, ethnic cleansing and displacing Zionist state, Haim Herzog, did not succeed in stopping the popular campaign against the provocative normalization meeting for Palestinians in general and Christians in particular. Neither the talk of “status quo,” nor “protocol,” nor what they said in their explanatory statement, as they described it, but rather the apologetic statement, as it seems, that they demanded “to stop the bloodbath,” while their statement did not refer to the entity as the perpetrator of “the bloodbath”—even this they could not mention.

Therefore, it is completely understandable that a statement issued by the members of the Christian denominations in Palestine and in the countries where the refugees live called the meeting “shameful and shocking,” especially given that the meeting took place with one of the most prominent figures of the occupation entity, who justified the genocide of Palestinians by saying that “there are no innocent civilians in Gaza.” The statement has so far received thousands of signatures from Palestine and abroad.

Indeed, it was shocking and shameful that the heads of churches dared to hold this meeting while the Zionists are slaughtering our people, including the Christians of Gaza, while their churches are being destroyed, their hospitals are being stormed and destroyed, such as the Baptist Hospital.

It seems that these church leaders did not understand the political and provocative meaning of their step, in addition to their lack of national sensitivity and solidarity with the victims of Palestine, and their lack of respect for the feelings and position of those they claim to represent religiously, that is, the Palestinian Christians. Therefore the aforementioned statement launched the slogan: “You do not represent us,” and called for boycotting them and not receiving them in the holidays this month, and demanded their disciplinary accountability.

As it was provocative and shocking, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine added to its statement on the anniversary of its launch the phrase “Shame will continue to haunt those who participated in the meeting with the president of the Zionist entity.” There is no greater shame than shaking hands with the murderous criminal while your people have been slaughtered for more than 80 days.

The Hamas movement also expressed shock at the meeting, and rightly confirmed what the Palestinian Christians recognize: “We believe that this Christian leadership, with this behavior, does not represent the sons of our people of all denominations.” This certainly coincides with the general Christian popular stance expressed strongly on social media.

Religious institutions and historically suspicious behavior

What greatly irritates Palestinian Christians is that the heads of churches, with their official position at the head of their churches, suggest by their unpatriotic, inhumane, and normalizing behavior that the patriotism and history of Palestinian Christians are in doubt, which constitutes a gross abuse of the role, position, and national history of Palestinian Christians.

Do we need to be reminded of the giant national symbols that emerged from Christian circles in the history of our people and its revolution? Like George Habash, Wadie Haddad, and Nayef Hawatmeh? Or Christian religious people and fighters like Atallah Hanna, Manuel Muslim, and Hilarion Kaboushi? Or the thousands of Christian fighters, martyrs, and wounded in the history of the Palestinian national struggle? This is known to our people everywhere, and therefore the meeting of the heads of the churches with the leader of the Zionist entity is a provocative stab at this history, presence, and national role of Palestinian Christians.

Once again, we are faced with the relationship between Palestinian Christians, who are patriots par excellence, and their religious institutions in Palestine. Since the early twentieth century, Palestinian Christians have been fighting courageously against the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Palestine and Jordan, that is, the Holy Sepulchre Brotherhood, the Greek institution that has dominated the church since the sixteenth century, and which has given away hundreds of thousands of dunams of lands to Jewish settlement and still does. Orthodox Christians of Palestine clashed against the church in a bitter conflict, not only because of land theft, but also against the Greek domination of a provocative colonial nature, and for the Arabization of the Orthodox Church. Last year, a conflict also erupted between Palestinian Armenian Christians and the head of the Armenian Church, who transferred to settlers properties belonging to the Armenian Church in the Old City of Jerusalem.

In all of these battles, the front of confrontation was not limited to Christians, but was a national confrontation that included various political currents, religious and sectarian affiliations, and believers and non-believers as well. The battle in all of these cases, and the latest of which is the normalization meeting with the representative of the Zionist entity, is a national battle par excellence, so we have repeatedly noticed the participation of Palestinian Muslims in the struggle against the Greek League and its land leakage. The same phenomenon also repeated itself in the signatures of activists of Muslim religious origins on the statement issued and referred to above.

All of these confrontations indicate that the religious institution does not represent the national aspirations of the people of the churches, and does not reflect a religious national position that is consistent with the specificity of the Palestinian people, including its Christians, under colonial occupation. The Christian religious institution has always been in a valley—the valley of coexistence, normalization, and appeasement of the colonizer, while the Palestinian Christians are in another valley, the valley of resistance and struggle. The Palestinian people are with the Resistance until liberation and return, while the heads of churches meet the representative of the genocide under the pretexts of protocol and status quo. Thus, the heads of churches represent themselves, not the Palestinian Christians.

(Al-Akhbar)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/DZ/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Wisam Rafeedie Wisam Rafeedie is a former Palestinian political prisoner, full-time researcher and lecturer at the Department of Social Sciences at Bethlehem University – Palestine. He previously worked as a part-time lecturer in Sociology and Cultural Studies at Birzeit University. He holds two master’s degrees from Birzeit University, one in sociology for his thesis on the changes in the status of women in contemporary Palestinian literature before and after Oslo, and the other in contemporary Arab studies. Wisam Rafeedie #molongui-disabled-link The Slanderous Rhetoric of 'Both Sides' and 'Civilians'

Wisam Rafeedie #molongui-disabled-link Ceasefire as a Means of Blackmail