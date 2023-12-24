By Susana Khalil – Dec 18, 2023

Zionism will continue its barbarism, your country will be the next victim. Humanity is threatened by zionist fascism.

Confronted with the horrifying and inhumane tragedy unfolding in Palestine, and in order to prevent colonial fascism and Zionism’s further advancement in the world, it is crucial to summon courage, honesty, and sincerity. We must dedicate ourselves to the pursuit of justice. Justice is the liberation of the native Palestinian Semitic people from that Eurocentric colonialism called “Israel”.

Let us be honest and sincere, otherwise, we contribute to the reinforcement of Zionism, which is the most powerful fascism of our historical time.

The power of the colonial regime of “Israel” lies in the international Zionist movement. If that colonialism is abolished, it would be the decline of ‘Israel”, which, in turn, would be the decline of US imperial atrocity.

Let us be sincere and honest. May our apprehension, veiled in sophistication, not become another genocidal guillotine against an indigenous population that bursts before the Eurocentric Israeli colonialism. Let us refrain from being the seductive pseudo-humanitarian facade that numbs the impact of genocide.

What more proof do we need? We are facing the most powerful fascist danger ever.

In the spirit of the noblest, healthiest, most rational, generous, and sincere aspirations of my soul, I advocate for the abolition of the colonial regime of “Israel”.

This is not about putting an end to Mileikowsky’s (Netanyahu’s) colonial fascist Slavic government. This is about abolishing the Eurocentric colonial regime of “Israel”.

Jews have lived a millennium without a state, as have Muslims and Christians.

In eras, both historical and contemporary, when horror became normalized, communities found the strength to resist their colonizers.

The worthy historical role of all native peoples has been to fight and free themselves from their colonizers.

Let us be sincere and honest, it is time to take up the Palestinian cause and speak in terms of the liberation of the native people and the abolition of Eurocentric Israeli colonialism.

The Palestinian cause transcends religious considerations, avoids millenarian abstractions, and extends beyond the realm of human rights concerns.

It is the cause of a native people who, today, in the 21st century, struggle against a colonialism, Eurocentric anachronism called “Israel”. That is all. Do not invent, for that is all. Do not fabricate more attractive analyses. Avoid concocting additional fear-driven analyses.

The cause of the Native Semitic Palestinian People, between the Oslo Accords and Normalization, was on its way to the slaughterhouse. We were witnessing the burial of the native Semitic Palestinian people.

Palestine became a nation with banned people…. expelled from their homeland. Europeans “converted” to Jews are disguising themselves as “Jewish People, Hebrews” to hide their colonial anachronism.

We are facing real totalitarianism when we talk about Palestine. Therefore, it is imperative to fortify our resolve with courage and issue a call for honesty, sincerity, and coherence. We see, for example, how the armed struggle is forbidden and how the peaceful struggle (BDS) is also forbidden. The analysis, study, and debate should not be confined to an artificially Eurocentric agenda.

Slogans “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free” and “There is only one solution, Intifada revolution” are penalized.

We are facing a real totalitarianism that equates anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism.

To equate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism is totalitarianism.

To equate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism is humiliation.

To equate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism is a lack of respect, an insult, an outrage to human generosity.

To equate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism is to equate anti-Nazism with anti-Germanism. On the contrary, to be anti-Nazi is to be pro-German. To be anti-Zionist is to be pro-Jewish.

The liberation of the native Palestinian people means that they should be given back their homeland and their respective millenary heritage and history. Since this colonizer does not come from a country but from a movement that seeks to fabricate a “nation-state” and that is why it usurps the history of the native Palestinian Semitic people.

With the liberation of the Palestinian people, the population that today carries the Israeli colonial demonym would come to carry the native Palestinian demonym. It is not a question of expelling anyone, but let it be clear, it is the land of the native Arab-Semitic, Canaanite, Levantine Palestinian people of Greater Syria.

Yes, the end of the Eurocentric colonial regime of “Israel”.

Understanding that extremism is separate and distinct from religion and constructive nationalism, the end of the Crusades was not the end of Christianity, quite the contrary. The end of Nazism was not the end of the German people, quite the contrary. The end of al-Qaeda was not the end of Islam, quite the contrary.

We have a date with history, and it is the liberation of the native Palestinian Semitic people.

We owe it to humanity to eradicate Zionist fascism.

(Al Mayadeen English)

