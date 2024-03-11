March 11, 2024
Far-right Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado (right) posing for a photo with Vente Venezuela regional leader Emil Brandt-Ulloa (left). Photo: Union Radio/File photo.

Far-right Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado (right) posing for a photo with Vente Venezuela regional leader Emil Brandt-Ulloa (left). Photo: Union Radio/File photo.