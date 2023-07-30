CODEPINK, a grassroots peace and social justice movement from the United States, together with Task Force on the Americas are proud to announce its upcoming delegation to Venezuela to witness and support the country’s socialist communes. The delegation is set to visit Venezuela from August 1 to 13. This unique opportunity will allow participants to immerse themselves in the inspiring and resilient culture of Venezuela, with a special focus on experiencing one of the the most outstanding social achievements in Latin America: Venezuela’s socialist communes.

During the trip, CODEPINK and TFA’s delegates will have the opportunity to support and volunteer alongside the locals, who are creating sustainable systems of production for their communities.

“Through witnessing and supporting Venezuela’s socialist communes, we hope to amplify the inspiring work being done by everyday people who are building a more equitable and sustainable future for their communities.” Nancy Mancias, CODEPINK member and trip delegate.

The itinerary includes visits to three remarkable communes. The first stop is the El Panal 2021 Commune in Caracas, This urban commune in Caracas, the first one officially registered as such in Venezuela, was spearheaded by a grassroots collective. It runs a textile factory, a fish farm, a pig farm, a recycling plant and a radio station. They have their own monetary system and a popular education project called “Pluriversity.”

Next, the delegation will visit the commune “Las Cinco Fortalezas de la Revolución Bolivariana” in Anzoátegui. This commune was formed when a group of farmers took over land that had been historically owned by an exploitative landowner. This commune is led by determined women specializing in the cultivation of vegetables, legumes, sugar cane, and the breeding of red tilapia fish. The commune’s work is fundamental in preserving food sovereignty

Lastly, the delegation will visit the commune Ezequiel Zamora in Sucre. This community is committed to urban ecology and conservationism. It runs its own recycling and waste disposal enterprises. Additionally, it operates a social center for women where they implement government-supported programs for the promotion of women’s rights and a food distribution center.

In addition to their visit, the delegation will bring much-needed medical supplies to Venezuela, including antipyretic and contraceptive medication, menstrual cups, and prenatal vitamins. These essential health needs are severely limited due to inhumane sanctions imposed by the United States.

These communes have faced significant budget cuts as a result of the unfair sanctions imposed by the US, which not only restrict their productivity but also affect the well-being of its people. Despite these challenges, the communes have been able to resist the unfair consequences of the sanctions. CODEPINK believes that unilateral sanctions jeopardize fundamental activities crucial for their development, and that Venezuelan communes should be able to operate at their full potential and continue to build alternative systems of self-governance and production that prioritize community needs.

CODEPINK is thrilled to facilitate this enlightening journey, fostering cross-cultural understanding and solidarity. The US delegation’s visit to Venezuela’s socialist communes promises to be an enriching experience, highlighting the resilience and determination of the Venezuelan people in the face of adversity. CODEPINK stands with the people of Venezuela and will continue to demand the end of the US’s criminal sanctions on Venezuela.

To speak with delegate Nancy Mancias about the trip; please email her at nancymancias@codepink.org.

(codepink.org)

