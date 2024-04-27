The government of Venezuela denounced the United States for the denial of accreditation and access to Venezuela’s representative to attend the 24th General Assembly of the American Sports Council held in Washington, United States.

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil posted the government’s official statement on social media, adding that the United States “violated the fundamental principles of sport by denying the participation of Venezuela, in an unjustified manner, in the assembly of the American Sports Council, held in Washington.”

#Denuncia EEUU viola los principios fundamentales del deporte, negando la participación de #Venezuela, de manera injustificada, en la Asamblea del Consejo Americano del Deporte (CADE), realizada en Washington. pic.twitter.com/YdK2AT0oCz — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) April 26, 2024

Similarly, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mervin Maldonado, expressed, “We condemn the unjustified denial of accreditation and access to the representative designated by Venezuela for the General Assembly of the American Sports Council and other organizations headquartered in the US, where the United States has the pro tempore presidency this year, violating the fundamental principles of sport.”

Rechazamos la injustificada negación de acreditación y acceso al representante designado por Venezuela para Asamblea del Consejo Americano del Deporte y demás instancias, que esté año tiene como Presidencia Protempore y sede EEUU, violando los principios fundamentales del deporte pic.twitter.com/9HhrP8xjwQ — Mervin Maldonado (@MervinMaldonad0) April 26, 2024

The document condemned this interventionist action by the US State Department to prevent the presence of the Venezuelan delegation in the sports meeting that brings together ministers, secretaries of state, and government leaders from more than 40 countries.

Unofficial translation of the Venezuelan government statement is presented below:

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in view of the situation that has occurred in the 24th General Assembly of the American Sports Council and other instances, whose pro tempore presidency on this occasion is held by the United States and which has its headquarters in the city of Washington, USA, where the accreditation and access to the representative designated by Venezuela has been unjustifiably denied, expresses its condemnation for this act of interference of the Department of State of the United States of America, which represents a flagrant violation of the provisions of the internal regulations and the fundamental principles of sports.

Venezuela ratifies its firmness and commitment to dialogue and respectful cooperation, strengthening policies that revitalize the values of sports.

Caracas, April 25, 2024

