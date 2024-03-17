By Agonas – Mar 15. 2024

‘In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.’- Martin Luther King Jr.

The deliberate and systematic extermination of a group of people is a black-and-white issue, demanding an unequivocal response from every morally conscious individual. Genocide is an affront to the fundamental principles of humanity, and the response to such atrocities is not a subjective matter open to interpretation. It is a litmus test of one’s moral convictions.

Remaining silent in the face of injustice is not a neutral act; it is a form of complicity. To remain silent in the presence of injustice is to become an accomplice to its perpetuation, reinforcing its hold on society and denying those affected the support and solidarity they desperately need.

Silence in the face of oppression cannot be equated with self-care; instead, it serves as a harmful response that perpetuates harm. When individuals remain silent, they not only fail to challenge oppressive systems but also actively contribute to their reinforcement.

White privilege perpetuates a system where the voices and experiences of marginalized groups are systematically silenced and invalidated, as those who benefit from it often feel discomfort or guilt when confronted with the realities of oppression. People will attempt to shift the burden of their moral ambiguity onto others, expecting activists to engage in endless debates on issues that inherently demand no debate. This practice is unacceptable; if a person’s core beliefs are clear, they should be able to vocalize them without hesitation.

People rationalize their inaction by convincing themselves of their powerlessness, doubting the impact of their voice, or assuming that someone else will take the lead. This cognitive dissonance enables individuals to detach themselves from the responsibility of speaking out, creating a psychological buffer against the uncomfortable reality of silence in the face of injustice.

“Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance.”

-Frantz Fanon

In his seminal work, ‘The Wretched of the Earth,’ Frantz Fanon provides insights into the psychological and social ramifications of colonialism and the urgent need for decolonization.

“For the colonizer, cognitive dissonance arises as a result of the contradiction between the professed values of liberty and equality, often championed by colonial powers and the oppressive actions taken in the colonies. The dissonance may manifest as a psychological conflict between the ideals upheld by the colonizer and the exploitative practices they engage in.”

In the case of the colonized, Fanon discusses the internalization of the colonizer’s values and the resulting dissonance when those values clash with the harsh reality of colonial subjugation.

This internal conflict can lead to feelings of inferiority and self-hatred among the colonized, as they grapple with the imposed narrative that positions them as inferior. “

The fight against oppression requires moral clarity, steadfast conviction, and active engagement. Each voice matters, and each action contributes to the collective struggle for justice and humanity. In the face of atrocities, silence is not an option.

(Substack)

Agonas A Greek Canadian author, graphic designer, and advocate for decolonial education, they collaborate with The Rise Up Initiative, an Indigenous-led decolonial education program committed to critical thinking, particularly within the framework of Marxism and postcolonial theory. Self-published author and illustrator of "Community," children's literature addressing class struggle. Contributions to MR Online and Orinoco Tribune, actively promoting social change and equity. Agonas #molongui-disabled-link The Paradox of Capitalism