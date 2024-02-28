Stating the Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people “is unacceptable,” the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, warned of the Israeli colony’s intention to colonize the Gaza Strip “on the basis of an extermination of the Arab-Palestinian people, on the basis of bombing, murder, [and] crime.”

“They are forcing the Palestinian people into migration, as a result of hunger, because they are not allowing any products to enter, and they want to pressure the entire Gaza Strip, destroy it for a forced, violent colonization,” said President Maduro. “It is a genocide.” The comments were made during the program Con Maduro+, broadcast on Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

The head of state called for genuine action by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the genocide of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. He also commented how “on behalf of the entire Venezuelan people, I would like to convey our condolences to the family of this young soldier (Aaron Bushnell), to US soldiers, to the people of the US, and to call upon the conscience of the entire world to stop this genocide.”

MADURO: "On behalf of the entire Venezuelan people, I would like to convey our condolences to the family of this young soldier (Aaron Bushnell), to US soldiers, to the people of the US, and to call upon the conscience of the entire world to stop this genocide." pic.twitter.com/MWefSBP7cd — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) February 27, 2024

“All the governments of the world, all the people of the world, expect you [the ICJ] to act and stop the genocide, forced migration, colonization, and looting of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

“It cannot be that we have to go so far as to have someone, a soldier, a young man, immolate himself to denounce something as horrific as genocide,” said President Maduro.

Since October 7, the number of deaths resulting from the Israeli genocidal campaign has risen to at least 29,692, while the injured have reached at least 69,879, according to an update from local health authorities in Gaza, cited by the multi-state media outlet Telesur.

In the last 24 hours alone, at least seven massacres were committed by the Israeli occupation forces against families in the Gaza Strip.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.