By Agonas – Apr 1, 2024

The Christians who support Apartheid

With a history stretching back to the first century, a mere 800–1,000 Christians are left in Palestine. The broader region of historic Palestine serves as the birthplace of Christianity, with many events in the Old and New Testaments of the Bible occurring here. The term “Palestine” originates from “Philistia,” a name assigned by Greek writers to the land of the Philistines, who occupied the region’s southern coast in the 12th century BCE.

The number of Christians in Gaza has dwindled from approximately 3,000 registered individuals in 2007 to just 1,000 today. The plight of Orthodox Christians in Palestine has become increasingly dire, marked by threats, violence, and fears of extinction.

As we observe the unfolding genocide, we are acutely reminded of Jesus of Nazareth, a Palestinian who epitomized resistance against imperial forces. Born into a landscape dominated by Roman occupation, Jesus challenged systemic oppression and exploitation through teachings centered on compassion, justice, and liberation for the marginalized. Fearlessly confronting entrenched power structures, he championed the cause of the marginalized, condemning unjust governance systems.

Despite multiple requests, including an open letter sent to Western church leaders and theologians, leaders of the Palestinian Christian community have faced silence.

Orthodox Christians in Israel and Palestine have faced a barrage of threats and harassment from various sources, including settlers, Christian clergy, and pilgrims. Acts of vandalism and even physical assaults, such as spitting, harassment, and detainment. The Patriarch of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, Theophilos III, recently drew attention to the perilous situation confronting the Christian community. He cited numerous incidents of hate crimes, the desecration of churches, and the intimidation of clergy.

Among the egregious examples he highlighted was the attack on the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City by the Israeli army on October 20, 2023. The attack resulted in a significant number of casualties, and witnesses reported damage to the church and an adjacent building, causing injuries and fatalities. The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem strongly condemned the attack, stating that targeting churches and shelters for innocent civilians constitutes a war crime.

The creation of Israel resulted from British colonial policies. The Balfour Declaration of 1917 marked the onset of apartheid, as British colonialism favoured Zionist interests over the rights and aspirations of the Indigenous Palestinian population, disrupting the peace between religious and ethnic groups that had existed for thousands of years.

Zionism, fundamentally a political and ideological movement, it is distinct from Judaism, a religious faith. Distinguishing between the religious and cultural aspects of Judaism and the political ambitions of Zionism is crucial.

Christian Zionism is a political movement that aligns with the belief that the establishment and support of the modern state of Israel is a fulfillment of biblical prophecy and a necessary step for the Second Coming of Christ. This ideology, prevalent primarily among certain evangelical and fundamentalist Christian groups, interprets scripture through a lens of literalism, emphasizing passages from the Old Testament that reference Israel’s restoration and is used to justify Western Imperialism. Christian Zionists advocate for policies that promote Israel’s security and expansion, viewing it as a biblical mandate.

After securing British government support for the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine, Zionist forces declared the establishment of the State of Israel on May 14, 1948. Zionist military forces expelled over 750,000 Palestinians from their homes and lands, capturing 78 percent of historic Palestine. The remaining 22 percent was divided into what are now the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

The occupation of East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza Strip by Israel since the 1947 war has created a volatile environment marked by violence and insecurity. With only a few thousand Orthodox Christians remaining in Gaza and increasing violence in the West Bank, there are fears that the historic Christian community may face extinction. Theophilos III and other religious leaders have sounded the alarm, calling for urgent action to protect the rights and safety of Orthodox Christians in the region.

International law explicitly prohibits annexation and territorial conquest. Israel engages in actions prohibited by the UN Apartheid Convention, and a Commission of Inquiry is collecting evidence of war crimes committed by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. According to a March 2013 report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (“UNICEF”), Israel has arrested approximately 7,000 Palestinian children. Children constitute about half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population. Israel systematically prosecutes children in military courts, exclusively targeting Palestinian children. The targeting of children is intentional. Ethnic cleansing involves a deliberate and coordinated effort to displace, subjugate, or eliminate an ethnic or racial group from a particular territory.

Despite this, Western and European leaders have supported Israel, reflecting a historical pattern of Western Christian support for Israel. The quiet motive behind Canada and the United States’ support for Israel’s actions in Gaza is tied to the construction of the Ben Gurion Canal. This proposed canal, serving as an alternative to Egypt’s Suez Canal, holds significant economic and geopolitical implications. Israel functions as a military base for Western powers, particularly the United States. They point to the significant military aid and strategic cooperation between Israel and the U.S., allowing the U.S. to maintain a strong presence in the Middle East.

