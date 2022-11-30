As the government of Colombia has begun designating officials and diplomatic personnel that will work in its different representations in Venezuela, it was revealed that Fulvia Benavides will be the new Colombian Consul in Caracas. Benavides previously served as the director of consular affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia.

Additionally, Germán Castañeda was appointed as the embassy’s new first secretary of foreign relations, and Lorena Arboleda will be the new counselor of foreign relations.

Armando Benedetti, the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, expressed his satisfaction with the appointment of officials through his social media, “The work that Lorena Arboleda has done has been decisive for the success in reestablishing relations with Venezuela. She finally accompanies me officially as counselor of foreign relations and the second on board at the embassy.”

The appointment of new embassy personnel comes after Petro’s government ordered the return of diplomatic officials to Venezuela and Colombian ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti requested that the Colombian Foreign Ministry appoint consuls to allow Colombia to strengthen its diplomatic work in Venezuela.

“The consuls should be appointed quickly, and my chancellery should get to work,” Benedetti said. Until now, only two embassy officials have been appointed.

Benedetti made this statement to the press last week, revealing his willingness to continue strengthening the process of consolidating relations between Colombia and Venezuela.

