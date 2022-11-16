Since Gustavo Petro became the Colombian president, diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia have been returning to their natural state, which is determined by historical, economic and cultural ties.
However, this return to fluid communication between the two countries with common interests is not well received by those who want to promote regime change against President Nicolás Maduro’s government. The main culprit of this is the United States, which took advantage of the previous Colombian administration to launch the most criminal offensive using Colombia as an aircraft carrier.
Colombian President’s Proposals For Dialogue in Venezuela: Unblocking, Amnesty, Pact of Coexistence
During an interview with El País in the framework of the first 100 days of government, one of the central issues was, unsurprisingly, Venezuela. President Petro referred to the difficulties in addressing the border issue after years of neglect, the activity of criminal gangs and the need to establish alliances with President Nicolás Maduro to attack the problem.
In this regard, Petro stated that, in some ways, he feels pressure from Washington by not allowing Venezuelan airline Conviasa to resume its normal connections between the two countries. How is this pressure expressed?
“Sanctions” do not allow trade relations to be established with other countries. The fear is that punishment will be applied to Colombia and its companies for “violating” US unilateral coercive measures.
A [Petro]: “The fact that Conviasa does not fly between Bogotá and Caracas are fears within our own government and companies, which do not want to expose themselves to sanctions.”
Q [El País]: “Does that put pressure on your relationship with Venezuela?”
A [Petro]: “Yes, let’s say it does.”
Venezuela Supports Colombia’s Proposal to Regenerate Amazon Rainforest
Without a doubt, the relaunch of the relationship between Colombia and Venezuela is under the imperial magnifying glass, and the main political actors of both countries know this.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/FV/SF
Misión Verdad
Misión Verdad is a Venezuelan investigative journalism website with a socialist perspective in defense of the Bolivarian Revolution
