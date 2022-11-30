The recent protests against government measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 infections in China cover the headlines of mainstream Western media. Given the rarity of the event, the opportunity to promote anti-China propaganda was obviously not going to be passed up.

The BBC, for example, argued that the protests are actually more against Xi Jinping’s repressive communist government rather than the sanitary measures. What followed was to be expected: a romanticizing of the brave protesters standing up to the “monster” of the Chinese state.

“Across the country, ‘want freedom’ has become a rallying cry for a groundswell of protests mainly led by the younger generation,” CNN said with shameless dramatism.

However, beyond what the mainstream media seeks to project, these facts dismantle several myths about China and its supposed “repressive” regime with few freedoms.

On this, the self-taught expert in Chinese medicine Arnaud Bertrand said the following:

One interesting aspect of the protests in China is that they shatter several persistent myths about the country. 1) Chinese people can’t protest. There are actually 100s, if not 1000s of protests in China every year. The visibility of those particular protests – because they… — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) November 28, 2022

The Chinese people can protest, and every year there are thousands of protests in China.

“China is a police state.” This is a fallacy that collapses when videos of people arguing with policemen circulate on social media, “where it’s clear there is actually very little fear of the police in China.”

In fact, he says that the Chinese people are more confrontational with the police than in most other nations.

Contrary to the narrative that the government restricts information, the Chinese people are aware of what is happening in their country. Although it was not official news, the narrative that people died in a fire because firefighters could not enter a building due to sanitary restrictions quickly spread throughout China.

There are information networks as in other countries.

“The Chinese government has full control of the population.” The protests prove this to be false.

The myth that there has been a lot of repressed and hidden anger against the Chinese government over the past 30 years was also debunked. On the contrary, there were no crises or events that would have caused social outbursts during that period.

Finally, no dark “monster” has brainwashed the population. China has a very strong state, but it is far from all-powerful.

