On Friday, February 10, Colombia’s High Commissioner for Peace Danilo Rueda confirmed that the second round of talks between the government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) will begin on Monday, February 13, in Mexico.

Rueda explained that the main issues to be discussed are the bilateral ceasefire and the mechanisms for people’s participation in the construction of peace in Colombia.

He stressed that the Colombian government remains firm and will not negotiate with armed groups except with those who support in the peace process and respect the rights of the victims.

“Guarantees of truth and non-repetition in the territories must prevail,” the high commissioner said.

New stage

According to Rueda, this new stage of the peace talks would have an impact on the bill that the Colombian government will present in Congress, aimed towards dismantling armed groups and enabling a process of collective participation, with transformations in the neighborhoods, and ensuring the rights of the victims.

In the first cycle of talks, the Colombian government and the ELN signed a four-point agreement to proceed in the peace process. It is hoped that the resumption of dialogue will finally help build peace in Colombia, with democracy, social justice and tangible changes.

In December 2022, the ELN declared a unilateral ceasefire during the holiday season, which ended on January 2.

(RedRadioVE) by Milena Bravo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.