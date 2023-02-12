February 12, 2023
Screenshots from videos showing students of Complutense University of Madrid protesting against the visit of the Israeli ambassador to Spain (left) and a man with a gun threatening the students (right). Photo composition: Orinoco Tribune.

Screenshots from videos showing students of Complutense University of Madrid protesting against the visit of the Israeli ambassador to Spain (left) and a man with a gun threatening the students (right). Photo composition: Orinoco Tribune.