The Tigres de Licey team of the Dominican Republic defeated the Leones del Caracas of Venezuela by a score of 3 runs to 0 on Friday, February 10, and became champions of the 2023 Caribbean Series. The final match was played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium in La Rinconada, Caracas.

Kelvin Gutiérrez achieved the first Dominican run in the second innings. With a single, Yamaico Navarro drove in the second run in the fifth innings, and an error by Venezuela’s Hernán Perez led to the third Dominican run in the ninth innings.

#ULTIMOMINUTO | República Dominicana se titula campeón de la #SerieDelCaribe2023 venciendo a Venezuela 3-0. pic.twitter.com/kYuhdyWxpw — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) February 11, 2023

According to media reports, 34,821 people watched the final match in the Caracas stadium. The seven games of Venezuela at the Simón Bolívar Stadium were attended by 231,572 people (on average 33,081 per game).

Earlier this Friday, the Cañeros de Los Mochis (Mexico) defeated Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) by a 1-0 score, thus achieving third place in the Series.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.