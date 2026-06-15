The Colombian presidential candidate for the Historical Pact, Iván Cepeda, concluded his campaign for the second round of elections this Saturday with a massive rally in Bogotá. Before thousands of supporters gathered near the Plaza Cultural La Santamaría, Cepeda thanked them for the 9.7 million votes he received in the first round and called for increased support at the polls on June 21, when he will face far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella.

The rally began at 10:00 a.m., and the presidential candidate took to the stage at 1:00 p.m. During a speech of approximately 20 minutes, Cepeda explained that they chose the Colombian capital because it was a key location for his political project, following a decline in support compared to 2022. Internal campaign projections estimated reaching at least 2 million votes in Bogotá, but fell short by 400,000 votes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iván Cepeda Castro (@ivancepedacastr)

Defeating the traditional right

The candidate began his speech by addressing the leader of the Democratic Center, Alvaro Uribe, who supported Senator Paloma Valencia in the first round and currently supports De la Espriella’s candidacy after their poor performance in the first round.

“We are very proud of what we have done. On May 31, we definitively defeated the traditional leader of the Colombian right and far right: Álvaro Uribe Vélez, who was defeated at the polls and in the courts of justice,” Cepeda stated.

The representative of the Historical Pact directly challenged Abelardo de la Espriella, who leads recent polls with over 50% of the intention to vote. Cepeda asserted that his opponent disowns the poor and his own humble origins, while also warning that he seeks to eliminate freedoms, erode social gains, and repress the opposition.

Continuity of social reforms

During the rally, Cepeda defended President Gustavo Petro’s administration and confirmed that his proposed government seeks to continue and deepen existing social reforms, along with consolidating an anti-corruption system.

“We’re going all out to the polls on June 21. All young people, go vote! We are a mobilized, organized, and conscious people; we are invincible. They’re trying to make us believe that Mr. De la Espriella can defeat the people, but don’t be fooled. We’re going to show our strength at the ballot box. Ours hasn’t been a campaign of billions of pesos, but of the people.”

(Ultimas Noticias) by Olys Guarate with Orinoco Tribune

content Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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