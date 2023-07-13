Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has received the letter of credence of Carlos Martinez, who has been appointed as Venezuela’s ambassador to the country.

Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs Yván Gil announced the information through a tweet, pointing out that this procedure will progress the strengthening of the two neighboring nations’ diplomatic relations.

“Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Carlos Martínez Mendoza, presented his letters of credence today before the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, advancing in the relaunching of diplomatic relations and brotherhood between Venezuela and Colombia,” wrote Gil this past Tuesday.

“Venezuela and Colombia continue to strengthen the ties of brotherhood that have historically characterized our peoples,” he later added. “We are confident that it will be a fruitful administration.”

Venezuela y Colombia continúan reforzando los lazos de hermandad que históricamente han caracterizado a nuestros pueblos. Nuestro embajador Carlos Martínez Mendoza presentó hoy sus Cartas Credenciales ante el Presidente @PetroGustavo. Confiamos en que será una gestión fructífera. pic.twitter.com/7VYYxVqPO8 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) July 11, 2023

At the end of June, Foreign Minister Gil and his Colombian counterpart, Álvaro Leyva Durán, installed the Neighborhood and Integration Commission at the San Carlos Palace in the city of Bogotá, reported Agencia Venezolana de Noticias, the national news agency of Venezuela.

The Colombia-Venezuela Neighborhood and Integration Commission foresees the work schedule between vice ministers and ministers to regulate the development process.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

