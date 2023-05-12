May 12, 2023
Colombian Defense Minister Iván Velásquez (left) and Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladímir Padrino meeting in Caracas, with a Simón Bolívar "Liberator" painting in the background, May 11, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@BluRadioCo.

