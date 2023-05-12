The Colombian minister for national defense, Iván Velásquez, met with his Venezuelan counterpart, Vladímir Padrino, in Caracas this Thursday, May 11. Both agreed on several issues, among which the increase in the military presence at illegal border crossings stands out, as covered by the joint statement made public after the meeting.

The meeting held between the national defense ministers is the third in less than a year, after President Gustavo Petro took office and resumed diplomatic ties with Venezuela after ties had been left almost paralyzed by former president Iván Duque in an attempt to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro through blindly following a failed US “regime change” operation.

Among other aspects, the joint statement mentions the need to increase military presence at illegal border crossings, “in defense of the common border.” In addition, the initiative seeks to stop smuggling in that area.

Joint statement

Below, you can read the five agreements covered in the joint statement:



Recognize the progress achieved in the execution of 16 activities carried out within the framework of the Bolivarian Shield strategic operation.

Increase the presence of military forces at informal crossings along the common border to strengthen coordinated work and the fight against smuggling.

Establish a direct communication channel to exchange, inform, and strengthen interaction in the fields of intelligence between the commanders of the Bolivarian National Armed Force of Venezuela and the Colombian Military Police Forces.

Continue with the meetings between regional military units of Venezuela and Colombia, with jurisdiction in the border areas to strengthen operational coordination in the face of threats and risk factors, especially from structured transnational organized crime groups.

Continue working together in order to strengthen cooperation in defensive matters between both countries.

Deepening of relationship

The defense ministers of both countries held a press conference after the meeting. The two highlighted the process of normalization of relations between Venezuela and Colombia. “We are amazed at the speed of the diplomatic, commercial, and integrative developments,” the ministers stated. “We are amazed at how we have healed wounds.”

Colombian Minister Velásquez stated that Venezuela is committed to his country in supporting the “total peace” initiative undertaken by President Gustavo Petro. He reported that an important goal is the endeavor for joint security operations to strengthen the fight against crime on the border.

After the meeting, the Colombian defense minister met with President Nicolás Maduro at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. The meeting was private, with no statements published; however, it transpired that the meeting was also aimed at strengthening binational alliances in security and defense issues between the sister nations.

