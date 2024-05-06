The leader of the Indigenous movement of Bolivia, Evo Morales, announced during a political rally in the Cochabamba region that he will run as a presidential candidate in the upcoming 2025 elections with support from the Movement toward Socialism (MAS) political party.

Accompanied by his followers, Morales added that, “Until this moment, we are legally and constitutionally qualified to be president, that is not up for debate. What they are doing is searching at how, with the autoprorrogados [Supreme Court Judges who controversially extended their terms], they are searching for how to eliminate me as an option, how to disqualify me.”

Hoy se cumple un mes del secuestro del hermano Jorge Glas. Junto a muchos compañeros y compañeras de América Latina, nos pronunciamos exigiendo su libertad y que su integridad física sea respetada. El gobierno de Ecuador tiene la responsabilidad de entregarlo a territorio… pic.twitter.com/NgOuNZGVNb — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) May 5, 2024

Morales’ election in 2006 ended a long era of right-wing rule in Bolivia. His last term ended abruptly in 2019 when a US sponsored coup d’état led by Jeannine Áñez usurped power, forcing Morales to request political asylum in Mexico and Argentina.

At the rally, Morales took the opportunity to call on his supporters to “mobilize” and “take to the streets” if he is disqualified as a candidate in 2025.

Jorge Glas Case

On the other hand, this Sunday, on social media, Morales shared a document where he and several Latin American leaders advocated for the release of the former Ecuadorian vice president, Jorge Glas, victim of a macabre lawfare persecution promoted by right-wingers.

On his social media accounts, Morales wrote: “Today marks one month since the kidnapping of brother Jorge Glas. Together with many colleagues from Latin America, we speak out demanding his freedom and that his physical integrity be respected. The government of Ecuador has the responsibility of delivering him to Mexican territory safe and sound.”

