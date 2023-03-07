Ten years after the passing of Commander Hugo Chávez, the Venezuelan people maintain their confidence in Chávez. Chávez leads approval ratings and voting intentions in Venezuela according to a recent survey that shows his current approval at 56% and intention to vote at 48.49%.

“Today, Chávez exceeds the approval ratings and voting intention of all politicians in this country,” said President Nicolás Maduro during an event with international guests commemorating 10 years since Chávez’s death.

President Maduro referred to the results of a survey published on social media by polling firm Polianalitica, a new pollster with strong links to right-wing organizations.

Maduro highlighted that the firm is directed by the economist Luis Vicente León, whom he directly linked to individuals with strong connections to the United States.

The pollster indicated that, in addition to the people’s trust, “Chávez has been the president elected with the most votes in Venezuela’s political history.”

One of the publications shows the total number of votes in the three presidential elections that Hugo Chávez won.

This data was published amid a series of events taking place throughout Venezuela to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Hugo Chávez’s death.

For this occasion, on Sunday, March 5, the closing ceremony of the World Meeting for the Validity of Commander Chávez’s Bolivarian Thought in the 21st century, led by President Nicolás Maduro, was held. Over 150 international guests from over 55 countries were in attendance.

Earlier that day, the Venezuelan people, together with international leaders, mobilized to the Cuartel de la Montaña to visit Commander Chávez in his resting place. The people highlighted the love and the humanist and socialist character of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution.

