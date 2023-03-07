Caracas, March 6, 2023 (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Monday, March 6, Venezuela and Russia agreed to outline a joint work agenda to increase crude oil production and advance new business opportunities. This took place during a meeting in Caracas between Venezuelan Minister of Oil Tareck El Aissami and Russia’s Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

This information was released by Minister El Aissami on social media. While in Caracas, Igor Sechin was also participating in the commemoration events marking the 10th anniversary of Hugo Chávez’s death.

“Cooperation in the energy field with the Russian Federation is broad and deep,” wrote El Aissami. “We will continue to expand our potential in oil and gas. We have defined a work agenda to increase crude oil production and advance new business opportunities.”

La cooperación en el campo energético con la Federación de Rusia es amplia y profunda. Vamos a seguir complementando nuestras potencialidades en petróleo y gas. Hemos definido una agenda de trabajo para elevar la producción de crudo, y avanzar en nuevas oportunidades de negocio. pic.twitter.com/aRgaZiNVPB — Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) March 6, 2023

The agreement between the two countries was established in a meeting held on Monday, March 6, between Minister El Aissami and Igor Sechin, the CEO of the Russian company Rosneft. President of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) Pedro Ramón Tellechea, General Director of Roszarubezhneft Alexander Khramov and the Russian ambassador to Caracas, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasárov, were also in attendance.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak visited Caracas last December to discuss the volatility of the oil market and the status of Venezuela’s outstanding debts to Russia.

Russia and Venezuela have five joint ventures: Petromonagas, Petromiranda, Petrovictoria, Boquerón and Perijá. These ventures have been heavily affected by illegal US and European sanctions against Venezuela. Some analysts say that these joint ventures are seeking more managerial autonomy to allow them to bypass sanctions and increase production, which might contradict the legal framework of Venezuela’s oil production.

During the meeting, the prospects of the world oil market and the companies’ common challenges were also evaluated.

Hemos sostenido una reunión de trabajo con el director ejecutivo de la empresa rusa Rosneft, el buen amigo IGOR SECHIN, y junto al presidente de PDVSA @TellecheaRuiz evaluamos las perspectivas del mercado petrolero mundial y los desafíos comunes de nuestras empresas. pic.twitter.com/idPcaXfMdL — Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) March 6, 2023

“We’ve held a working meeting with the executive director of Russian company Rosneft, our good friend Igor Sechin, and with the president of PDVSA,” El Aissami wrote in another social media post.

