March 6, 2023
Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami (left) shaking hands with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin during a meeting in Caracas on Monday, March 6, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@TakeckPSUV.

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami (left) shaking hands with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin during a meeting in Caracas on Monday, March 6, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@TakeckPSUV.