By DSA International Committee – Mar 5, 2023

The ten-year anniversary of the passing of President Hugo Chávez of Venezuela reminds us what an important leader the world lost on March 5th, 2013.

When Chávez became president in early 1999, he initially espoused a “third way” type of liberal social democracy. However, his efforts to actually reform Venezuela moderately — against the will of the country’s ruling elite — brought him into an outright confrontation with this elite. This radicalized Chávez, particularly after the 2002 coup attempts. By late 2005, he openly declared the Bolivarian revolution to be a socialist revolution.

This example of steadfastly pursuing an anti-capitalist, pro-socialist, and anti-imperialist program inspired movements and people in the rest of Latin America to elect similar leftist leaders throughout the region between 2003 and 2010, bringing forth the first so-called “pink tide” in Latin America. His efforts to redistribute Venezuela’s wealth, to re-democratize the country’s political system, and to build international solidarity within the Global South almost single-handedly put socialism back on the agenda for people the world over.

Chávez not only re-popularized the idea of socialism, he also empowered the people to renew it and to re-think it, emphasizing that socialism is more than just social justice, that it also must be radically democratic and participatory. This revival of socialism and expansion of what socialism can mean is at the heart of why Chávez remains a world-historical leader and most-revered comrade to DSA IC. His legacy is a contemporary inspiration for a new generation of socialists, many of whom joined DSA only in the past five or six years. More than that, the persistence of his efforts at transforming Venezuela – which the US has tried so hard to crush since Chávez’s death, particularly via illegal sanctions – shows the indomitable spirit of the Venezuelan people and the enduring promise of socialism in the 21st century.

Further, Chávez’s tireless work to build international South-South solidarity, in open opposition to US imperialism, inspires us in the DSA IC. He proved that even a relatively poorly-developed country such as Venezuela could stand proudly in solidarity with the people of Haiti, of Palestine, of Cuba, and of various other Caribbean and African nations. Also, his tireless efforts to build new multilateral regional organizations, such as CELAC (Community of South American and Caribbean States), UNASUR (Union of South American Nations), and ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our America), demonstrated his far-sightedness as to what would be needed to confront US power.

In effect, Chávez was not only a world-class strategist and organizer, but he also was someone who was unafraid to delve deep into political, social, and economic theory to guide him through the difficult questions of the day. Chávez taught the world—including DSA— how to unify theory and practice in today’s times.

Chávez should have been with us longer; he had so much more to do and to teach us. But it is up to us to carry on his legacy, to hold in our minds his lessons, and to hold in our hearts his courageous spirit. ¡Viva Chávez! ¡Viva la revolución bolivariana!

