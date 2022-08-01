The Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) inaugurated a new commercial flight between Caracas and China’s city of Guangzhou. Through its account on the social media network Twitter, Conviasa wrote that this new flight will have a technical stopover in Tehran, Iran.

In statements broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), the president of Conviasa, Ramón Araguayán, said that this flight will transport more than two thousand passengers each month.

This flight will be a “strategic connection that unites Latin America and Asia and will allow the average transfer of 2,400 passengers per month,” said Araguayán. “The Caracas-Tehran route with China will be through a shared scheme that will be offered fortnightly.”

Araguayán said that they will work under a shared coding system, since there are two connecting countries.

“The travelers will board with two boarding passes when they board in Caracas or Guangzhou,” Araguayán said. In addition, he noted that all passengers must have their proper health registration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

