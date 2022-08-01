The Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) inaugurated a new commercial flight between Caracas and China’s city of Guangzhou. Through its account on the social media network Twitter, Conviasa wrote that this new flight will have a technical stopover in Tehran, Iran.
RELATED CONTENT: Conviasa Will Enter Africa Market With Caracas-Algiers Flights
#30Jul #EnFotos Inauguración de nuestro nuevo vuelo comercial Caracas-Guangzhou, China, con escala técnica en Teherán, Irán. ¡Seguimos sumando destinos!#BricomilesPorAmor pic.twitter.com/kvAeqJCLQ5
— Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) July 31, 2022
In statements broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), the president of Conviasa, Ramón Araguayán, said that this flight will transport more than two thousand passengers each month.
This flight will be a “strategic connection that unites Latin America and Asia and will allow the average transfer of 2,400 passengers per month,” said Araguayán. “The Caracas-Tehran route with China will be through a shared scheme that will be offered fortnightly.”
RELATED CONTENT: Conviasa Inaugurates Air Route Between Moscow and Caracas
Un propósito más de nuestro Presidente Constitucional @NicolasMaduro que se cumple: Venezuela conecta con Asia a través de las alas de @LAConviasa
Una nueva ruta a #Teherán entrelaza a nuestros pueblos latinoamericanos con países aliados, siendo #China el destino final. pic.twitter.com/A9POoeMK79
— Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán (@rvaraguayan) July 31, 2022
Araguayán said that they will work under a shared coding system, since there are two connecting countries.
“The travelers will board with two boarding passes when they board in Caracas or Guangzhou,” Araguayán said. In addition, he noted that all passengers must have their proper health registration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/SL
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)