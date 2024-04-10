“Team Biden and his predecessors since Bush junior, with its fabricated evidence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, have lost all credibility as they have replaced politics with a delusional game of concocted narratives – straight lies masquerading as plausible truths – to cover up their serial obsession of regime change by destruction of the target country, to the point where, enmeshed in their deceits, they have lost their basic sense of realism, common sense and ethics, thus undermining the international order they falsely claim to underpin. The Biden Team cannot therefore be trusted, even with a barge pole – nor the EU and collective West for the very same reason,” Fabien Chalandon, chevalier of the French Legion d’Honneur, investor, and writer, told Sputnik.
More Possible Ukraine Connections Emerging
Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee and Federal Security Service’s (FSB) initial probes have indicated a Ukraine link to the attack, including possible funding by Ukrainian operatives as well as a hideout for the terrorists in the Eastern European state.
This Is Not ISIS – Rossiya Segodnya Editor-In-Chief on Moscow Concert Hall Attack
Who is Really Responsible for Spike in Islamist Terror?
While trying to convince the public that ISIS* is solely responsible for the terror attack, the Western mainstream press remains silent about NATO’s destructive actions in the Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa over the past decades, which provided fertile ground for the emergence of al-Qaeda*, ISIS and many other radical Islamist groups.
“I would not be a bit surprised to discover that the US has induced some extremist groups into fighting in Ukraine as mercenaries against Russia to overcome the shortage of Ukrainian soldiers, and even introduce plausible denials in some of the black operations which are part of the neocons-induced asymmetrical war. Remember too that there are reports that US arms given to Ukraine have been found in the hands of Hamas [in Palestine]. But so far the dots have not been crossed and some more peeling away is needed to reach the bottom layer of this Russian doll,” the French writer continued.
Nord Stream Sabotage Fuels Distrust Towards Team Biden
On top of this, Team Biden is stained by the Nord Stream sabotage controversy: despite Hersh’s bombshell revelations about the US president and its officials’ direct role in plotting and ordering the attack on the pipelines more than a year ago, the West is yet to present an alternative plausible explanation for what had happened and who was behind it.
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova is an independent political analyst, freelance journo.
