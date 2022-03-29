Many reported atrocities are being committed by Ukrainian nationalists and the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion. Being incorporated into the National Guard in 2014 the group is subordinate to the Ukrainian authorities. The Azov Battalion, which openly wears the neo-Nazi Wolfsangel insignia, is notorious for attacking and displacing residents in eastern Ukraine, as well as raping and torturing detainees in Donbass, according to a 2016 UN report by the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OCHA).

Incidents involving taping and whipping of Ukrainian civilians occur in areas where Ukrainian nationalists are most active: particularly, in Kharkov, Lvov, Cherkassy, and Dnepropetrovsk. Civilians are tied to electric poles or trees with tape, sometimes their faces are smeared with paint or green antiseptic dye, they are whipped and left in the cold. Photos of the victims and footage of the punishment are widely shared on social media networks.

Among those targeted are the Roma people, one of Ukraine’s ethnic minorities. One photo shows a Roma family, including children, being tied to a pole with their faces painted with green dye in the city of Lvov. There is no evidence that these people committed crimes, nor is there any provision in Ukrainian legislation authorising the use of such brutal methods of punishment.

“This is obviously inhumane and marks a dangerous turn in Ukraine towards mob rule, where the worst elements in society take over the policing of the population,” says Joe Quinn, political commentator and author. “While shocking to normal people, such images are not surprising due to the culture of intolerance, extremism and racism that has been a part of the political and military structure of Ukraine for many decades.”

The Western mainstream media either remains silent about the ongoing arbitrariness or tries to portray the instances of the human rights abuse as local civilians’ efforts to fight “looters and bandits by themselves.”

However, the discovery of a torture chamber in the basement of a building previously occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Kryakovka, Lugansk region, tells another story.