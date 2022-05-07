Colombia: Petro Receives Death Threats, Forced to Cancel Campaign Event in Cúcuta
Gustavo Petro, presidential candidate of Colombia’s Historic Pact, was forced to cancel another campaign event scheduled for Thursday, May 5, after receiving death threats.
Petro was scheduled to meet with businesspeople in the city of Cúcuta, on the border with Venezuela, but received death threats from a drug-trafficking and organized crime group, reported a press release from the candidate’s campaign group.
According to Petro’s campaign’s security team, the La Cordillera criminal gang, which operates in the coffee plantation region in the center of Colombia, was behind the threats. Petro, after receiving the death threats, registered a complaint on Monday, May 2.
RELATED CONTENT: ‘We Killed Innocent People’: Retired Colombian Army Officials Confess to Murdering Civilians
The candidate, however, was finally able to resume his schedule in Cúcuta in the afternoon of May 5. He wore a bullet-proof vest and was accompanied by bodyguards with shields on stage with him during an event.
Similar to Petro, his vice-presidential running mate, Francia Márquez, has also received several death threats as well as racist insults.
Petro, who is leading all voting intention polls for the presidential election, to be held on May 29, was greeted with praises and chants by his supporters during the Cúcuta event.
“Thank you Cúcuta,” Petro said in the midst of an ovation that resounded all along the five street blocks that his supporters occupied.
RELATED CONTENT: Easter Executions Mar Colombia’s Hopes for Peace
Petro made references to his security on the campaign trail as he began his speech, and promised to be the president of peace.
“In the past it would have been difficult to speak with the citizens of Cúcuta, something always happened, someone always wanted to stop it, but here we are now,” said Petro at the beginning of his speech. His speech lasted more than an hour.
The first round of Colombia’s elections is scheduled for the last Sunday of this month, that is, May 29. If no candidate gets 50% of the votes, a second round will be held on June 19.
Featured image: Colombian presidential candidate for leftist coalition Historic Pact, Gustavo Petro, speaks at a campaign event in Cúcuta, on May 5, 2022. Photo: EFE.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/GMS/SC
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/November 22, 2018
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/November 22, 2018
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/November 22, 2018
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/November 22, 2018
You must be logged in to post a comment.