Cuba broke the figure of 1 million visitors received so far in 2023, thus surpassing the number of visitors who arrived in the Caribbean country on the same date in 2022, informed Juan Carlos García Granda, Minister of Tourism.

In the context of the 41st International Tourism Fair (FITCuba-2023), the minister of tourism, after announcing the news, stated that, despite the obstacles, the goal of reaching 3.5 million foreign vacationers proposed for the year will not be given up.

He reiterated that one of the major limitations, in addition to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the US government, is the air connection with other countries.

For that reason, he said, the Fair is dedicated in one of its segments to airlines, 51 of which are participating in this year’s edition of the fair, with the aim of increasing the country’s air connection, so as to reach those 3.5 million.

During the FITCuba-2023, the presentation of the tourism products of the Cuban hotel groups Gaviota and Cubanacán also took place.

Frank País Oltuski, Gaviota’s commercial vice-president, made a presentation on Heritage and Culture, in which he stressed that this year the group plans to continue working in the permanent search for higher levels of service quality and better results.

The executive emphasized that Gaviota maintains all its destinations in full operation: Varadero, Cayos de Villa Clara, Jardines del Rey and Holguín, in full availability with its field trip services, plus the nautical offers of marinas.

The Cubanacán hotel group, with more than 35 years of experience in the Cuban tourism sector, presented two novelties that are part of its growth strategy to attract new markets.

They are the campaign Hazlo real, Hazlo único (Make it real, Make it unique), with an integral approach by the agency, which allows for an experience connected to all the cultural, social and natural riches of Cuba as a destination, and a new online commerce platform that will give clients access to a group of activities and services.

Attendees at FITCuba-2023 Learned About Northern Keys of Villa Clara

Participants in the International Tourism Fair FITCuba-2023 had the opportunity to access the benefits of one of the main resorts of the leisure industry in Cuba, the North Keys of Villa Clara, where the Dit Gestión Macroconvention was held on May 4, bringing together tour operators and a large representation of international tourism entrepreneurs.

The meeting, held at the Valentín Perla Blanca Hotel in Cayo Santa María, was attended by nearly 400 European tour operators, who have chosen Cuban tourism, which, in addition to sun and beach, can offer clients its patrimonial values, nature tourism and popular culture, among other attributes.

As part of the visit, there were tours of emblematic sites in the central region of Cuba, such as the cities of San Juan de los Remedios, the eighth town founded by the Spanish in Cuba; Trinidad, known as the Museum City of the Caribbean; Cienfuegos, Topes de Collantes and Santa Clara, a city that is proud to guard the mortal remains of Che Guevara and his comrades in struggle, among other places that will be visited.

During their stay in Villa Clara, the tourism authorities who participated in the Dit Gestión Macroconvention received a detailed explanation, by regions – western, central and eastern – of the Cuban tourist product, by specialists from the Ministry of Tourism, followed by an exhibition and negotiation times.

The Northern Keys of Villa Clara is recognized worldwide for having 22 hotels and almost 14,000 rooms, in addition to having nearly 25 kilometers of excellent beaches; an enviable endemic flora and fauna, which is accessed by a causeway that deserved the Puente de Alcántara International Award for its excellence and preservation of the environment.

