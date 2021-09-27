September 27, 2021

Cuba Sends Abdala COVID-19 Vaccine Batch to Venezuela

On Saturday, September 25, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIBG) of Cuba informed that it has sent Venezuela a batch of Abdala, the first COVID-19 vaccine developed and produced in Latin America.

The scientific institution confirmed the shipment to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on Twitter.

“Doses of love and hope from our Abdala vaccine were sent from Cuba and arrived safely to help the Venezuelan people in their fight against the current COVID-19 pandemic,” stated the Twitter post.

Abdala is given in three doses (zero, 14, and 28 days). Scientists at CIBG designed the vaccine and achieved an efficiency of 92.28%. It also showed a 90% effectiveness in critically ill patients and against the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Additionally, the CIGB confirmed that 30 million units were produced to guarantee vaccination of all Cubans over 19 years of age.

According to the press, this population group also includes pregnant women, nursing mothers, people with transplants, adolescents, and young people in terminal grades of the national education system.

In another Twitter post, CIBG expressed joy at having ensured protection for the Cuban people and being able to help sister nations at a time when many regions of the world are waiting for the first dose to vaccinate their populations, as was widely decried during the debates at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In addition, the CIGB announced delivery of 120,000 doses without thiomersal, which allows people allergic to this component to get immunized in Havana and other territories in Cuba.

Thiomersal or thimerosal is present in many Cuban vaccines and was previously used for healing wounds. In case of multidose vaccines, this compound works as a preservative.

On Friday, the BioCubaFarma company announced the shipment of the first batch of Abdala to Vietnam. This took place after an agreement was signed between the CIGB and the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Medical Biological Products (Polyvac) of Vietnam. The agreement anticipates the supply and distribution of 5 million doses of Abdala by Cuba to the Asian nation.

 

Website | + posts