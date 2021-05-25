May 25, 2021

Cuban President Visits Community Project Against Racial Discrimination in Havana

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, this Thursday visited the headquarters of a community project against racial discrimination—the Afro-descendant Neighborhood Network—in Havana, in the municipality of La Lisa.

The official Twitter account of the presidency commented on the meeting, where Maritza López, general coordinator of the initiative, received the Cuban president and provided an explanation of the principles and projections of this community initiative.

Photo: Twitter of the Cuban Presidency.

Created nine years ago, this project against racism also maintains relationships with similar community cultural organizations both in Cuba, in Venezuela, and in Belgium.

The Afro-descendant Neighborhood Network promotes social activism, as well as spaces for training and socialization of experiences, in order to combat all forms of segregation and racial discrimination.

The Cuban president has insisted in multiple spaces on the island’s clear position against racism and discrimination, highlighting the National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination, approved by the Council of Ministers in November 2019.

Photo: Twitter of the Cuban Presidency.

 

 

Featured image:  Photo: Twitter of the Cuban Presidency.

(Cubadebate)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune and Walter Lippmann for CubaNews

