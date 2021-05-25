Kamala Harris Wipes Hand After Greeting South Korea’s President (Video)

Moon Jae-In is the second foreign leader to visit the White House since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

US Vice President Kamala Harris was recorded wiping her hand after greeting South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

The curious episode took place this Friday, after the two politicians answered questions from journalists at the White House. The video shows Harris shaking hands with Moon and then drying it off with her jacket.

RELATED CONTENT: US Trying to Extradite Venezuelan Diplomat for the ‘Crime’ of Securing Food for the Hungry: The Case of Alex Saab v. The Empire

The South Korean president is the second foreign leader to visit the White House since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He was preceded by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who arrived last month. Harris first met with him and then Biden, detailed The Washington Post.

South Korea and Japan are key US partners in Asia and usually follow and strengthen US smear campaigns against China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), also known as North Korea. In their visits these two issues were part of the agenda.

Featured image: Sarah Silbiger/Reuters.

(Actualidad RT) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL