July 21, 2022
Buena Fe's singer Israel Rojas before the audience during a concert in Caracas, July 19, 2022. Photos: MPPC/Roiner Ross/Mariana Rodríguez.

Buena Fe's singer Israel Rojas before the audience during a concert in Caracas, July 19, 2022. Photos: MPPC/Roiner Ross/Mariana Rodríguez.