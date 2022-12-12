On Saturday, December 10, the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, received a delegation from the United States congress to which he expressed “the need to put an end to measures that harm the Cuban population.”

“I received a delegation from the US Congress chaired by James McGovern. We addressed our differences and topics of common interest, and we ratified the shared will to improve bilateral relations. I also expressed the need to put an end to measures that harm the Cuban population,” the Cuban president wrote on social media.

Recibí a delegación del Congreso de EEUU presidida por James McGovern. Abordamos nuestras diferencias y temas de interés común. Se ratificó la voluntad compartida de mejorar las relaciones bilaterales. Expresé la necesidad de poner fin a medidas que dañan a la población cubana. pic.twitter.com/qNWbxvJwCd — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 10, 2022

The delegation also met with Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez who conveyed to them the consequences of the severe economic, commercial, and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.

En intercambio abierto y respetuoso con delegación congresional EEUU, presidida por James McGovern, constatamos interés común de avanzar hacia una relación constructiva entre ambos países. Trasladé severo impacto del bloqueo económico en nivel de vida y necesidades pueblo cubano. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) December 10, 2022

Rodríguez described the meeting as respectful, in which both parties confirmed their interest in moving toward a constructive relationship.

