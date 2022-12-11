The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, criticized the ousting of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, and blamed the “dominant oligarchies” in Peru for the crisis.

“The situation in Peru is the result of a process led by the dominant oligarchies to subvert the will of the people who had elected their government in accordance with the Peruvian legal system,” Díaz-Canel said on Friday, December 10.

The Cuban president mentioned his country’s principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and added that it is up to the Peruvian people to find solutions to their challenges on their own, “by virtue of their legitimate interests.” The people’s “decisions must be respected,” he stressed.

Castillo was removed from the presidency of Peru by the Congress on Wednesday, December 7, and thereafter was detained by the police, after his decision to dissolve the parliament following Article 134 of the Constitution of Peru. That same day, his former vice president, Dina Boluarte, was sworn in by the Congress as the president of the country.

The removal of Castillo and the assumption of power by Boluarte have deepened the political crisis in Peru, a country that has had six presidents in seven years. The only difference is that previous ones were interim presidents, while Pedro Castillo was elected by popular vote by millions of Peruvians.

Castillo, a rural teacher from the northern department of Cajamarca, won the presidency due to popular support. Thus, it is still uncertain how the Peruvian people will consider Boluarte’s mandate in the coming months.

Protests have sparked all over Peru, with ordinary Peruvians demanding the liberation of Castillo, the dissolution of Congress, immediate elections, the resignation of Boluarte, and the installation of a constituent assembly to draft a new constitution.

The ousted president of Peru will remain detained until December 13 on a preventive detention measure while the attorney general of the country builds up a case against him for an alleged crime of rebellion and conspiracy for trying to dissolve the Congress. The charges that Castillo faces now could keep him behind bars for at least 20 years.

The government of Mexico has also denounced the coup and has reported that it has started the procedures to provide political asylum to President Pedro Castillo.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

