Curaçao Changes Course, Attempts to Strengthen Relations with Venezuela

Although there is no precise information on the reopening of the maritime border between Venezuela and Curaçao, representatives of the Curaçao tourism office are on a visit to Venezuela’s Falcón state to establish commercial relations with chambers of commerce and businessmen.

The delegation, which includes the director of the Curaçao tourist office, Marcos Leal, and its marketing director Marcos Salazar, has a busy agenda given that they are visiting only until Thursday, February 10.

Curaçao’s delegation said that they will meet with some mayors, members of FEDECAMARAS (Venezuela’s federation of chambers of commerce), deputies of the Legislative Council of Falcón, exporters, and customs agencies, among other entities that might be interested in commercial exchange between both nations.

Curaçao is a colony of the Netherlands, and as such followed the failed US plan to oust President Nicolás Maduro. The island has been singled out by Venezuelans as a country with repressive measures toward Venezuelan migrants.

In addition, Curaçao’s authorities quickly pledged their support for the US and EU strategy of looting Venezuelan assets. Venezuela’s publicly owned petroleum company PDVSA has significant operations in Curaçao. In addition, US Air Force surveillance planes used Curaçao—where a US Air Force Forward Operating Location is based—to provoke the Venezuelan Bolivarian Armed Force (FANB) in recent years. Curaçao engaged in these activities despite the fact that tourism on the island relies greatly on Venezuelan visitors. Curaçao also makes heavy use of Venezuela for construction inputs, agricultural products, and processed food.

“Our relationship was not limited to fruit,” a delegation representative said. “There was [also] the transfer with larger ships for construction materials… This visit is essential, we hope that the opening of the border will be achieved. Venezuela is one of the most important markets in the Americas and we hope to regain our preponderance as a tourist destination.”

For these reasons, Curaçao places great hopes on the talks, and the delegation’s ability to strengthen its investment and trade with Venezuela, rebuilding economic relations that have had a positive impact on both countries for decades. Some analysts have noted the economic crisis on Curaçao, caused by COVID-19 and onerous “financial aid” from Amsterdam, as the reason behind this new approach towards Venezuela.

“This is a priority for us,” said a spokesperson for the delegation. “We are focused on reopening, and that is why we are here with representatives of the La Vela chamber of commerce and other associations, because we know that those concerned support the need to reactivate the historical commercial exchange.”

Featured image: The floating market at Willemstad, Curaçao’s capital. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

