January 14, 2023
Torchlight procession commemorating the 106th anniversary of birth of Ukrainian Nazi leader Stepan Bandera, Kiev, January 1, 2015. Photo: All-Ukrainian Union "Freedom"/File photo.

Torchlight procession commemorating the 106th anniversary of birth of Ukrainian Nazi leader Stepan Bandera, Kiev, January 1, 2015. Photo: All-Ukrainian Union "Freedom"/File photo.