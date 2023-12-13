On Monday, Venezuela installed the High National Commission for the Defense and Recovery of Guayana Esequiba, tasked with implementing President Nicolás Maduro’s action plans to protect the country’s territory in the ongoing border dispute with Guyana.

The commission is chaired by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, along with National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, Supreme Court Chief Justice Gladys Gutiérrez, and Attorney General Tarek William Saab. The ceremony was attended by representatives from various government bodies, including the Defense Council, the Federal Government Council, and the National Security Council. Notably, governors, mayors, indigenous communities, and commune spokespersons were also present, highlighting the broad range of stakeholders involved in the Essequibo issue.

The commission’s specific tasks include coordinating efforts to defend Venezuela’s territorial claims, promoting international awareness of the dispute, and supporting the development of Guayana Esequiba. President Maduro has emphasized the importance of resolving the dispute peacefully through dialogue, but he has also vowed to use all necessary means to defend Venezuela’s sovereignty.

Ha quedado instalada formalmente la Alta Comisión para la Defensa del Esequibo, instancia en la que se harán las más amplias consultas en el país para consolidar el mandato expresado por el pueblo en el Referéndum del #3D. pic.twitter.com/cJ7VNPJlBZ — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) December 12, 2023

Vice President Rodríguez outlined the High Commission’s immediate action plan. It will commence with a large national consultation process, beginning with the opposition political parties. Their proposals, along with those gathered from other stakeholders, will be incorporated into Venezuela’s position for the upcoming meeting with Guyana.

Rodríguez emphasized the commission’s focus on solidifying Venezuela’s stance on the yet-to-delimited maritime border with Guyana. “Defending our territorial waters, by all legal means permitted under our Constitution and international law, has been a crucial element driving the consultation held on December 3rd,” she stated.

Rodríguez also expressed gratitude towards the leaders of Brazil and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. She acknowledged their roles in facilitating the rapprochement between Venezuela and Guyana, paving the way for the crucial presidential meeting scheduled for this Thursday, December 14th, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Vice President Rodríguez reiterated Venezuela’s commitment to resolving the Essequibo dispute through peaceful dialogue and negotiations rather than succumbing to provocations from imperialist powers that incite controversy.

“Because it is the path of peace, it is the path of negotiations, of neighborliness that must exist between neighboring countries, it is the path that our history of the Patria Grande has also marked for us, we cannot fall into provocations,” she added.

Rodríguez concluded by emphasizing the High Commission’s crucial role in implementing President Maduro’s plans to protect Venezuelan territory and ensure the future of the soon-to-be-established Guayana Esequiba state.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ

