One of the more significant outcomes of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation is that it has forced researchers in the history of the Zionist movement to confront the “phobia” of exposing historical facts that occurred during World War II, that would reveal their collaboration with Nazism. This movement, characterized by unethical tactics such as difficult-to-detect lies, exaggeration of facts, presenting opinion as truth, espousing contentious concepts as clear-cut, and fostering false connections and herd instinct, has long excelled in obfuscating the association between Zionism and Nazism.

The Zionist propaganda machine has, for decades, adeptly portrayed Nazism and Zionism as having a completely adversarial relationship. Jews only mention Hitler in connection with the Holocaust, and they speak of the Nazi leader as having exterminated their people who lived within the borders of his state during World War II. However, they omit mentioning that Hitler had a hand in their colonization of Palestinian lands, and that he collaborated in producing the influx of Jews to the land of Palestine.

Zionist literature has deliberately sought to mislead about the cases of systematic displacement of Jews that were organized by Nazi Germany towards Palestine, and the cooperation of Zionist associations with the Nazis to achieve this goal. The Zionists have focused exclusively on Nazi complicity in the extermination of Jews and the atrocities of the ghettos and the Holocaust.

Three factors helped to conceal the nature of the historical relationships between Zionism and Nazism. Firstly, the defamation of anyone criticizing Israel, threatening repercussions against themselves and their families. Secondly, researchers’ focus on tracing the relationship between Zionism and its early leaders, Britain, and the United States, while neglecting and obfuscating the depth of the Nazi-Zionist relationship. And thirdly, Israel was keen to liquidate some of the leaders of the Zionists who played an important role during that phase of Nazi-Zionist cooperation. The most prominent of them was the kidnapping of the Nazi Adolf Eichmann, head of the secret police “Gestapo”, from Argentina in 1960 and his execution in Israel in 1962.

Historical facts affirm that the Nazi relationship with Zionism was intimate. This is clearly detailed in Lenny Brenner’s book titled Zionism in the Age of the Dictators which provides numerous references to documents revealing the extent of collaboration between the Nazis and Zionists. Another work by the same author, 51 Documents: Zionist Collaboration with the Nazis provides further evidence on this.

The similarities between Zionism and Nazism make them something akin to twins. Zionism, through the doctrine of the “Chosen People,” meets with Nazism, which claims the superiority of the Aryan race.

European Jewish propaganda today colludes in punishing anyone who refers to the Nazi-Zionist alliance during the 1930s, especially the role of the Haavara agreement that brought together the two parties: the Nazis and the Zionists.

The Jewish historian Gershom Shafir, in the Encyclopedia of Global Human Migration, points out that prior to the relationship between the Zionists and the Nazis, Jewish immigration to Palestine did not exceed 3% of total Jewish immigration following the First Zionist Conference [in 1897] in Basel until 1914. He notes that the Balfour Declaration and all the facilities provided by the British Mandate authorities to the Jews for settlement in Palestine did not create a Jewish consensus for immigration to Palestine, as the percentage of Jewish immigrants heading to Palestine never grew above 30% until after 1933.

Based on the ideological similarity between Nazism and Zionism, the Zionists considered the arrival of Hitler to power in 1933 a historical opportunity to achieve the Zionist’s ultimate goals. The Zionist Federation in Germany, with the support of the World Zionist Organization, repeatedly sought to obtain direct protection from Hitler.

Consequently, the Zionists successfully came to an agreement with the German Nazis that Jews were never part of the German people and didn’t belong in German territory. This unwritten agreement paved the way for signing the Haavara Agreement on August 25, 1933, between the Jewish Agency and the German Ministry of the Economy.

The extent of the cooperation between the Nazis and the Zionists

The Haavara agreement, which was also known as the “Transfer Agreement,” brought about a dramatic change that is evident in the numbers. Among its provisions is the assistance in the deportation of millions of Jews from Central Europe to Palestine.

The terms of the agreement imposed a tax on anyone leaving Germany; however, the fees for the departure of German Zionists were lower, so it was an opportunity for Jews to transfer their money and the value of their property which was threatened with confiscation in Germany. The departing Jews bought goods that were sold in Israel and the Middle East in exchange for economic benefits, such as the desire of Jewish communities around the world to promote German exports and help the Germans invest in Palestine.

The agreement also guaranteed military training for Jewish youth in Nazi training camps before they were deported in order to ensure their readiness to join the ranks of the terrorist paramilitary gangs, which at that point constituted the “army” of the Zionist entity.

The Haavara agreement led to the most dangerous waves of immigration to Palestine, with the number of Jewish immigrants between 1933 and 1936 rising to 600,000 European Jews. They began to collude with the Jewish-Zionist associations to implement the plan for the displacement of Jews to Palestine. Crucially, they also work to sabotage and eliminate Jewish associations that opposed this trend and encouraged the integration of Jews in their European countries.

According to the book De quoi la Palestine est elle le nom? [What is Palestine Called?] by the French Alain Greash, the Haavara agreement allowed 53,000 German Jews to emigrate to Palestine before 1939, thus saving them from the genocide. They represented 35% of the immigration to the occupied land in 1937 and 52% in 1939, and included Austrian Jews as well. The agreement also allowed Jews to transfer part of their money, estimated at 110 million marks in total, to Palestine in the form of German goods, which was a beneficial export market for the Nazi economy.

This agreement helped the German economy. A company called “Ha’arava Ltd.” was established to oversee the displacement operations. It also had a major impact in breaking the commercial and economic isolation that the Nazi regime was suffering from, and this would not have been possible without the collusion of the Zionist associations.

This is confirmed by Avraham Burg, former Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, in his book The Holocaust is Over:

“It turns out that before the Nazis started to slaughter Europe’s Jews, they enabled us to build the foundations of our state-to-be, Israel. After Israel was born in 1948, the German reparations and compensation agreement of 1952 helped the state regenerate itself. Israel absorbed new immigrants and rehabilitated the war refugees, in effect resurrecting a new Israeli nation that was essentially different from the sum of the ragtag Jewish refugees. Thus, the Nazis, in their cruel way, were involved in promoting the idea of the Zionist state and fulfilling it in three ways: before the war with the transfer agreements, during the war and its aftermath with the tidal waves of refugee migration, and after the war with the great sums of money that the “new” Germany paid on behalf of the “old” Germany. I often wonder if we could have a state at all if not for the Germans and their savagery.”

A number of historians agree that the Zionists willingly cooperated with the Nazis to carry out an inhuman barter operation. The Nazis established a Jewish council in every “ghetto,” most of whose members were Zionists favored by the Nazis over all other Jews! Those who cooperated with the Nazi regime were tasked with preparing lists of Jews who were exterminated, either for their opposition to Zionist goals or their refusal to emigrate to Palestine, or simply because they represented additional burdens on the needs of the Zionist entity, which was then actively seeking to establish itself. (Translator’s note: the author is describing disabled and other “socially undesirable” Jews.)

Many terrorist organizations such as Haganah, Irgun, Stern and others considered these extermination campaigns to be an effective mechanism for establishing the “state” of the Zionist entity. These organizations sought to form an alliance with the Nazis under the auspices of the “Gestapo” against British imperialism to support the Third Reich government during World War II, before Germany’s defeat was confirmed, in exchange for intensifying the displacement of Jews capable of fighting and working in settlements or pushing them to emigrate.

Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of the relationship between Nazism and Zionism is the disconnect between Zionism and the Holocaust during World War II. Zionism was not interested in the massacres of Jews and rescuing them as much as it was in the facilitating the emigration of Jews to Palestine. And those Jews who did not emigrate to Palestine before the establishment of the “state” in 1948 were not a matter of concern for Zionism, whose conviction was limited to the fact that the solution to the Jewish question was solely related to the establishment of a state, and that anything else was irrelevant.

This is confirmed by Egon Redlich in his diaries, Memoirs of a Zionist: The Terezin Diary of Gonda Redlich in which he confirms the sacrifice of tens of thousands of Jews who were eliminated and sent to their deaths through deals that Redlich himself felt ashamed of, in exchange for false promises. He wrote: “The Zionist movement in Czechoslovakia sent thousands of Jews to Nazi extermination camps in exchange for Nazi promises to send a few dozen or hundreds of Zionist leaders and financial figures to Palestine.”

Abdul Wahab Al-Masiri, author of the eight-volume Encyclopedia of Jews, Judaism and Zionism, mentions that Adolf Eichmann succeeded in his mission thanks to the cooperation of the Hungarian Jew Rudolf Kastner, who convinced members of the Jewish community in Hungary that the Nazis would relocate them to new places where they would settle, or to vocational training camps for rehabilitation, and not to the concentration camps which were their true destination.

In exchange for this, the Nazi authorities in 1941 allowed over 1,700 Jews from a concentration camp to be sent to Palestine, “Jews of the best biological material,” according to Eichmann.

Polish sociologist Zygmunt Bauman, in his book Modernity and the Holocaust, discusses the cooperation of Jewish communities with the Nazis, using the phrase “digging their own graves.” He therefore delves deeply into the psychological behaviors of some Jewish communities that became submissive to the execution of Nazi orders, even overcoming many difficulties, some of which came from the attempt to avoid or delay their fate.

This is why Redlich’s end was to be sent with his wife and child to the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944 to meet his death like tens of thousands of other Jews. Before his deportation, he hid these memoirs, which are considered a damning historical document about the Holocaust and the role of Zionism within it.

The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation renewed the old discussion related to psychoanalysis about the connection between the Nazi and the Zionist. In political psychology, there is an equation of “identification with the aggressor.” The founder of sociology, Ibn Khaldun, summarized this in the phrase: “The norm is for the oppressed to behave like the oppressor.”

This is repeated by former president of the “World Association for Psychoanalysis,” Ahmed Okasha, who says that “Israel” adopted the Nazi approach in its torture of Jews one day, and identified with it, to follow the same approach today in its torture, subjugation, and humiliation of Palestinians. He also points out another connection, which is “Israel’s” imitation in its attempt to exterminate the Palestinian people of the behavior that the United States used in its extermination of the Native Americans.

Why is “Israel” similar to Nazi Germany?

Avraham Burg, in his latest book Defeating Hitler, compared “Israel” to Germany on the eve of the Nazi rise to power, where the German people were resentful of the world. The most prominent aspect of the similarities between the two is the feeling of “centrality of belief in strength in shaping identity, the place of reserve officers in society, and the number of armed Israeli citizens on the street. We are a society that lives on the edge of its sword, as it were. Our sword is the only constant, and it is no wonder that I compare this to Germany, because our feelings of obligation to live by the sword come from Germany, and what it took away from us during the 12 years of Nazi rule necessitates a very large sword.”

Roger Garaudy, for his part, believes that Zionism is not the child of Judaism, but rather, like Nazism, is the child of the 19th-century European imperialism and nationalism. Therefore, “Israel” is a repulsive product of the modern colonial project, just like Nazism.

This is reaffirmed by Al-Masiri, who says: “Zionist thought, like Nazi thought, is a translation of the Darwinian vision. The Zionists invaded Palestine as representatives of Western civilization, carrying the burden of the white man, and due to their military strength, they possess a higher capacity for survival. They came from the West armed with a heavy ideological and military Darwinian artillery, and settled things through the Darwinian-Nietzschean position, slaughtering the Palestinians, destroying their villages, and seizing their land, which are perfectly legitimate practices from a Darwinian perspective.”

Bauman in Modernity and the Holocaust emphasizes that the Holocaust, as a modern event, lifted the veil on the face of Western civilization, and believes that it was a logical extension of Western civilization, saying: “The Holocaust is not a contradiction to modern Western civilization, and everything that symbolizes it, or what we believe it symbolizes. We fear —even if we refuse to acknowledge it—that the Holocaust may have revealed a new face of modern society, whose familiar face we like. We fear that the two faces are perfectly attached to the same body.”

French expert on Palestinian history, Henri Laurens, believes that “Israel,” by adopting its replacement project against the indigenous Arabs is a continuation of the European Nazi project.

The Jewish anti-Zionist thinker, Jacob Cohen, says that “seeing Arabs discussing, negotiating, and planning with the Zionists, if they had studied the history of Zionism a little, they would have known that it is an ideology based on invading and crushing the Arabs by all means.”

The cooperation between Nazism and the Zionist movement was met with opposition from many Jews, especially European Jews. They believed, correctly, that the Zionists had done a great service to Nazism by helping it implement its so-called called Final Solution, which aimed to purge Europe of Jews. This is the history that the zionists do not wish the world to know.

