This Saturday, the headquarters of the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Immigration (SAIME) in the city of Tumeremo, Bolivar state, Venezuela, began a deployment to serve the residents of Guayana Esequiba.

During the deployment, the Guayana Esequiba official Alexis Rodríguez Cabello, and the governor of Bolívar state, Ángel Marcano, were present along with SAIME’s director Gustavo Vizcaíno. In addition, SAIME’s director of Immigration Luis Rodríguez, the rector of the CNE, Rosalba Gil, and the rector-commissioner of civil and electoral registration, Leonel Enrique Párica were in attendance.

This SAIME deployment in Tumeremo complies with Venezuela’s decision to extend social programs for the population located in the Guayana Esequiba.

The plan began with a census so that the inhabitants of this area could have an identity card that officially recognizes them as Venezuelans. The population of the entire Guyana Esequiba [Essequibo] numbers about 125,000.

Aquí está el Gobierno Bolivariano de @NicolasMaduro presente cumpliendo su orden!!!

Desde Tumeremo estamos cedulando nuestro pueblo.

Esequibanos y Esequibanas hemos llegado para quedarnos y hacer valer nuestro histórico derecho sobre nuestra Guayana Esequiba @VenezuelaSaime pic.twitter.com/JtLEHlqZ5o — Ángel Marcano (@amarcanopsuv) December 11, 2023

After the deployment, the mayor of Tumeremo, Vicente Rojas, reported that he will work with the communal councils to provide better service and greater attention to the people. Rojas added that, for the moment, the SAIME headquarters will operate in a special mobile unit while they prepare the headquarters’ operations.

Likewise, he added that in the coming days another mobile unit will arrive and will be deployed in the San Martín de Turumban indigenous community to register the entire Guayana Esequiba area.

“Our president’s instructions are to serve the entire population and advance towards Guayana Esequiba with a team made up of CNE, Civil Registry and SAIME, governor’s and mayor’s office,” the mayor noted.

After the holding the consultative referendum last Sunday, in which the Venezuelan people expressed their desire to defend Guayana Esequiba, the head of state announced a series of measures to demonstrate the binding nature of the popular consultation and to begin exercising sovereignty over a territory that Venezuela claims as its own.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.