HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is paying his ninth visit to the province of Pinar del Río to check the progress of today’s top-priority programs and to promote and spread successful experiences which prove that it is possible to overcome the current obstacles facing the country.

Together with Political Bureau member Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, Díaz-Canel visited and talked with the staff of tobacco farms, a daycare center and a housing construction project before meeting with local authorities, with whom both leaders discussed issues related to ideological political work and to Party activity, as well as to ways of disseminating good production practices.

The President referred to the four priorities laid down by the government, namely the strengthening of unity as a strategic weapon, the improvement of ideological work, the implementation of the economic measures recently approved by the National Assembly of People’s Power, and the systematic search of solutions to problems and negative tendencies currently on the rise throughout Cuban society.

“I am convinced that we can definitely get over our present situation if we work as one,” he stressed, “and create the wealth we need despite the U.S. blockade. This can be done, as many workers’ collectives have proved in every province we visit. (…) The economic measures approved by the National Assembly are necessary and cannot be postponed, for they will help us save and redistribute income for the sake of economic and social development. They are not detrimental to the population, contrary to what the enemy has been saying ever since they were announced, saying that they are but a neoliberal package that feeds helplessness, distrust and displeasure. They are not, because neoliberal policies are applied all at once and leave everyone to their own devices.”

(ACN)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.