Díaz-Canel Denounces Cuba’s Exclusion from Summit of the Americas

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, denounced the exclusion of his country from the Summit of the Americas, which is scheduled to take place in June in Los Angeles, California, USA.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Díaz-Canel gave his support to the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, who demanded a response from the US government as to whether or not Cuba would be invited to the summit.

Díaz-Canel stated that, by not inviting Cuba to the summit, the US is only intensifying its blockade policy.

“We support the denunciations made by our Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, regarding the USA’s attempt to exclude#Cuba from the next Summit of the Americas and other such acts that, through the use of third parties, intensify the Blockade policy,” President Díaz-Canel wrote in a Twitter post.

Respaldamos denuncias de nuestro canciller @BrunoRguezP , sobre intento de #EEUU de excluir a #Cuba de la próxima #CumbreDeLasAméricas y otras acciones a través de terceros que profundizan la política de #Bloqueo. https://t.co/oaOt1YvsfS — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 26, 2022

During a press conference, Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced Washington for its maneuvers to isolate Cuba from the Summit of the Americas.

“I denounce the government of the United States that has decided to exclude Cuba from the Ninth Summit of the Americas and exerts extreme pressure on many governments in the region that oppose such an exclusion,” said Rodríguez.

Denuncio que gob. EEUU ha decidido excluir a #Cuba de preparativos de IX Cumbre de las Américas y que ejerce presiones extremas sobre numerosos gobiernos de la región que se oponen a dicha exclusión. Insto al Sec. Blinken a que diga de manera honesta si Cuba será invitada o no. pic.twitter.com/c9bebet47P — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 25, 2022

According to the official website of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), this summit, which will take place from June 6 to 10, will bring together the regional leaders of the American continent to address shared challenges and opportunities under the theme “Building a sustainable, resilient and equitable future” for the hemisphere.

Biden and López Obrador to hold talks on April 29

Ahead of the upcoming Summit of the Americas, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador will hold a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, on Friday, April 29, to discuss initiatives for the region.

The White House also informed of its plans to discuss migration cooperation, joint development efforts in Central America, competitiveness, cooperation and economic growth, security and energy.

However, during his daily morning conference held on Tuesday, April 26, President López Obrador stated that so far there are no set points to be discussed during the bilateral conversation on Friday.

Featured image: President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, has denounced Washington for excluding Cuba from the upcoming Summit of the Americas. Photo: Luong Thai Linh/AFP.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

