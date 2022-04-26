Nicaragua Expels OAS: Venezuela & ALBA Approve, Almagro Does Not

“This diabolical organization will not have offices in our country either,” said Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada. “Its headquarters have been closed. Nicaragua is not anyone’s colony.”

Sunday, April 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada, announced his nation’s expulsion of the Organization of American States (OAS) as a result of the interventionist actions carried out by the regional body within Nicaragua.

“We communicate that Nicaragua is expelling the Organization of American States,” said Moncada. “The people and the government have denounced, and continue to denounce, the shameful condition of one of the political instruments of intervention and domination of the United States Department of State, mistakenly called the OAS.”

The foreign minister explained that, according to the decision taken on November 19, 2021, when Nicaragua’s departure from the OAS was announced, the country will not participate in any event promoted by that organization. “By confirming our irrevocable resignation, we also communicate that, as from this date, we cease to be part of all the deceitful mechanisms of this monstrosity … the Permanent Council, Commissions, Meetings, Summits of the Americas.”

“We withdraw the credentials of our representatives, the comrades Orlando Tardencilla, Iván Lara, and Maicol Cambell,” continued Moncada. “We will not have a presence in that diabolical instrument.”

Similarly, the top Nicaraguan diplomatic authority asserted that the OAS does not contribute to the unity of the region, nor does it respect the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples. “We have ignored this instrument of colonial administration that does not represent the sovereign union of our America’s Caribbean, and is a Yankee instrument to violate rights and independence, sponsoring interventions and invasions, and legitimizing a coup d’état in various ways,” Moncada added.

“We confirm our respect, affection, and appreciation for Cuba and Venezuela, as well as for the peoples who wage their struggles and have accompanied us,” stated Moncada. “We feel free from the repeated insolence of the employees of the Yankee State Department who represent servility, lackeyism, surrender, and decadence, of an institution reduced to servitude to the Yankee.”

Almagro’s rebukes

A few hours later, the OAS issued an statement through its Twitter account criticizing Nicaragua’s decision, and pointing out the terms defined in the OAS charter to formally withdraw from the questioned regional body. Many experts explained that these particular terms are not pertinent to Nicaragua’s announcement of the office closing, and that, as a sovereign nation, Nicaragua is empowered to take decisions to safeguard its national interests.

Other analysts noted the double standard applied by OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, who criticized Nicaragua’s decision, but supported the illegal occupation of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, and the presence of illegal Venezuelan representatives in OAS when he recognized the illegitimate and self-appointed government of former deputy Juan Guaidó in Venezuela, even while the United Nations continued to recognize the elected government of Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela supports the decision

Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, on behalf of the authorities and the people of Venezuela, through a statement issued the same day and posted on the ministry of foreign affairs website, welcomed the “firm, legitimate, and brave” decision of Nicaragua.

Venezuela’s statement rejected the role of the OAS in its actions against Nicaragua, referring to the OAS as an instrument at the service of US imperialism, used to attack the sovereign will of the people and threaten Nicaragua’s national security. The OAS acted in violation of the principles of peaceful coexistence enshrined in international law, the United Nations Charter, and even its own founding Charter.

“Nicaragua acts as a result of the historic struggle of resistance carried out by its people, in defense of its sovereignty, independence and national dignity,” reads the statement.

ALBA-TCP statement

The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty, Sacha Llorenti, stated on his Twitter account that the organization supports “the worthy, coherent, and sovereign decision of the government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua to expel the OAS and to stop being part of its mechanisms.”

Cuba’s support

Last November. Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez affirmed his country’s support for Nicaragua after its decision to leave the OAS. “We support Nicaragua’s decision to withdraw from the OAS, which constitutes a firm and dignified response to the maneuvers of the secretary general of that organization, in collusion with the United States,” wrote Rodriguez at that time.

