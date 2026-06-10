The general secretary of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, reported that the party is making progress in organizing its new structure at the commune level throughout the country.

In his report on Monday, June 8, he spoke about the assemblies that have been held in all the communes of the country in order to build this new structure.

However, he added that the assemblies will be paused temporarily so that the communes can focus on the upcoming National Popular Consultation on July 12, with the aim of ensuring it is a resounding success.

Second phase of the National Pilgrimage Against Sanctions continues

Cabello highlighted that the second phase of the National Pilgrimage Against Sanctions continues, with the party speaking to and listening to the people throughout the country. “We are going through all the states,” he said during the PSUV press conference.

He underscored that in this second phase of the pilgrimage, the objective is to listen to the productive sectors of the country by visiting four towns in each state. “Then we will continue with the third phase, and we will be visiting all the towns and villages of Venezuela.”

“The party has instructions to dedicate ourselves to the Consultation. The pilgrimage will continue until June 17, according to the schedule, but after that we are going to restart—as part of the pilgrimage—the visits to neighborhoods and communes, to talk with the people of the party,” Cabello said.

He stated that these actions are part of the work to strengthen the grassroots and commune-level structures of the PSUV throughout Venezuela. He emphasized that the organization always keeps all its “machinery well-oiled, so that the structure is always up to date, without any kind of inconvenience.”

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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