Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced Monday that the second National Popular Consultation will be held on Sunday, July 12. The process, which aims to fund communal projects chosen directly by grassroots organizations, will this time formally include residential areas and private housing developments.

During the inauguration of socio-productive spaces in the City of Entrepreneurship, located in the José Rafael Núñez Tenorio urban development of the Gigante Cacique Tiuna Commune in Caracas, where she was accompanied by Communes Minister Ángel Prado, the acting head of state explained that the call will be framed within the Seven Transformations (7T) plan, allowing the development of projects in any area of social development or infrastructure that the localities require.

One of the new features of this second popular consultation in 2026 is the expansion of the registry of participating organizations. The acting president reported that civil organization structures that were not traditionally part of the direct communal circuits will be added, including the following:

• 120,000 active condominium boards.

• 15,000 neighborhood and housing associations.

“The entire Venezuelan people, through collective effort, will join in communal projects,” Rodríguez stated. “We will now hold assemblies to elect and submit proposals, and on July 12, we will decide in elections which project will be best for our community.”

Assessment of the first edition

The acting president highlighted the impact of the first national popular consultation held in the country, assuring that the commitments made are already well underway. “The first referendum has already borne fruit in terms of implementation and funding, and now we are moving forward with this second national popular consultation,” she stated.

Following this announcement, the grassroots assembly phase is expected to begin in the various sectors of the country for the nomination and preliminary selection of the options that will be put to a vote in the July election.

Cacique Tiuna commune

With the aim of continuing to strengthen communal development and the Venezuelan economy, Rodríguez inaugurated socio-productive spaces in the City of Entrepreneurship, located in the José Rafael Núñez Tenorio urban development of the Gigante Cacique Tiuna Commune.

“First of all, I want to congratulate this giant commune, Cacique Tiuna,” Rodríguez said. “As a woman, I am very pleased that 64% of businesses in Venezuela are run by women, and this is good news for the development of this engine for the national economy. So, I congratulate everyone.”

(Ultimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL