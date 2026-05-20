Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez with communal activist at Cacique Tiuna El Fuerte Commune in El Valle, Caracas, on July 27, 2024. Photo: X/@ViceVenezuela.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez with communal activist at Cacique Tiuna El Fuerte Commune in El Valle, Caracas, on July 27, 2024. Photo: X/@ViceVenezuela.