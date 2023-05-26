May 26, 2023
President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea at the square outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2023. Xi held talks with Isaias, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua.

