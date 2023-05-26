May 26, 2023
Representatives of the Colombian government delegation, the ELN delegation, and the various guarantor and accompanying countries, at the beginning of the third round of the Colombian peace talks in Havana, Cuba, May 2, 2023. Photo: Office of the High Commissioner for Peace (Colombia).

Representatives of the Colombian government delegation, the ELN delegation, and the various guarantor and accompanying countries, at the beginning of the third round of the Colombian peace talks in Havana, Cuba, May 2, 2023. Photo: Office of the High Commissioner for Peace (Colombia).