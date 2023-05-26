The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla organization have announced that the third round of the peace talks being held between them in Havana, Cuba, has been extended until June 8 of this year. The two delegations to the talks made the announcement through a joint statement issued this Thursday, May 25.

According to the statement, published by the Colombian high commissioner for peace, the two parties to the dialogue hold positive evaluations of the work that has been accomplished so far in the peace talks.

#Atención 🚨| Comunicado conjunto #9: Se prorroga el Tercer Ciclo de la Mesa de Diálogos de Paz en La Habana. pic.twitter.com/Lg5DHw3KEF — Alto Comisionado Paz (@ComisionadoPaz) May 25, 2023

The delegations explained in the statement that due to the importance of the issues on the agenda being discussed in the talks, it was decided to extend the third round of talks until June 8, 2023, which has now been put forth as the date on which the third round will be officially closed and joint declarations will be made.

The principal issues under discussion in the third round are the participation of the Colombian society in the peace process, ceasefire, and humanitarian work, among other such necessities.

The two parties also expressed their gratitude towards the people and the government of Cuba, as well as the guarantor countries and the countries accompanying the process of the peace talks, for their invaluable support in the construction of peace in Colombia.

The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army resumed negotiations six months ago in Caracas, Venezuela. The second round was held in México City, the capital of México, in February of this year. The third round is currently underway in Havana, Cuba.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.