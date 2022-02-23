European Union Underlines Transparency of Venezuela’s 21N Regional Election

In a report on Venezuela’s November 21 regional elections, the European Union highlighted the transparency measures adopted by the South American country.

The Electoral Observation Mission of the European Union (EU EOM), in its final report on the mega-elections held in Venezuela last November, to which it sent 134 observers from various European countries, highlighted “improvements observed in the electoral process.”

In its text issued this Tuesday, February 22, after a preliminary statement published in Venezuela on November 23, the EU mission stated that these were the “first national elections in which the majority of the opposition parties participated since 2015.”

At the press conference for the public presentation of the 88-page report, Isabel Santos, the Portuguese member of European parliament who headed the EU electoral mission, referred to the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) as an organization “generally recognized as the most plural and balanced of the last 20 years.”

The EU official stressed that in the November 21 electoral process, audits and updates of the electoral registration were carried out at various stages. The EU EOM issued “23 recommendations to improve future electoral processes.”

Santos noted that Venezuela invited the European mission to observe these elections, after 15 years of EU absence.

“We hope that this final report, particularly its recommendations, will help improve future elections,” said the EU representative, and assured that Venezuela can count on the EU to “support democracy”.

The mission was present in the country between October 14 and December 5, 2021, to carry out a technical, impartial, and independent assessment of the elections. During election day, the mission deployed a total of 134 observers from 22 member states of the bloc, in addition to Norway and Switzerland, in all the states of Venezuela.

Mexico Talks

During the press conference Santos referred to the dialogue between the national government and sectors of the Venezuelan opposition, that took place in Mexico, also knows as the Mexico Talks.

“In these elections, most of the political parties in Venezuela have returned to the electoral path,” Santos said. “We hope that this final report, particularly its recommendations, will help open a path that everyone must follow to prevent the constructive efforts we have all made from being lost. We believe that the resumption of the negotiation process started in Mexico will be a very important step on this path.”

The Mexico Talks were suspended after the illegal extradition of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab to the United States. Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, has said that there would have to be changes in relation to the abduction of the diplomat in order for Mexico Talks to be resumed.

Featured image: CNE member explains the workings of a voting machine to EU electoral observers in Caracas, Venezuela, November 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

