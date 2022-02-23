Venezuela reports 701 New COVID-19 Cases and 7 Deaths on Monday

This Monday, February 21, Venezuelan health authorities reported 701 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. Of these, 697 were due to community transmission and 4 imported. In addition, seven deaths were reported. This was announced by the Minister of Communication and Information, Alfred Nazareth Ñáñez, via Twitter.

With this update, Venezuela has reached a total of 511,772 infections and 5,616 deaths after almost two years of the pandemic. Of these, 10,417 represent active cases, 9,328 receiving treatment in public healthcare centers (5,836 with Supervised Community Care) and 1,089 in private hospitals. The number of people recovered stands at 495,739, or 97% of the total.

Case breakdown

On day 708 of the pandemic, Venezuela registered community cases in 20 states. The most affected was Miranda, with 173 reported cases.

Miranda reported new active cases in 15 of its 21 municipalities, among which Guaicaipuro and Acevedo registered the most cases.

Deaths

Lamenting the death of seven patients, bringing the total to 5,616 lives taken so far in the pandemic, the minister said that these included one 81-year-old man from Barinas, an 82-year-old man from Miranda; two men of 86 and 94 years of age, and one woman of 71 years of age, from Monagas; and one woman (60) and one man (74) from Sucre state. Ñáñez extended his condolences to their family and relatives.

Featured image: Venezuelans wearing face masks to prevent COVID-19 contagion. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

