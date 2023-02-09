The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, condemned the illegal coercive measures—euphemistically referred to as “sanctions”—that the United States maintains on Syria despite the terrible circumstances that the country is experiencing after the devastating earthquake that hit the region on Monday.

Through his social media accounts, Morales condemned Washington’s inhumane and criminal attitude and its unjust Caesar Law. “Imperialism’s economic terrorism is an attack against humanity,” Morales wrote.

Condenamos la actitud inhumana y criminal de #EEUU que mantiene el bloqueo de la Ley César en contra del pueblo de #Siria que sufre consecuencias del terremoto devastador que también afecta a #Turquia. El terrorismo económico del imperialismo es un atentado contra la humanidad. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) February 8, 2023

Iran and Algeria reiterate their support

Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei expressed his sorrow for the thousands of victims of the disasters in Syria and Turkey. During a meeting with commanders and personnel of the Iranian Air Force on the occasion of the anniversary of the victory of the Iranian Revolution, Khamenei reiterated Iran’s support for its sister nations.

A few hours after the catastrophe, the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, reaffirmed his support for Syria during such a difficult time. Regardless of the strategic relations between the two countries and humanitarian principles, Iran demonstrates all its solidarity for the people of Syria, the Iranian president stated during a telephone conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad.

Iran will do everything possible to mitigate the consequences of this ordeal and will support the efforts of the Syrian government in this regard, he said.

Two planes from Iran and two ships from Algeria arrived in Syria loaded with supplies, food, and medical equipment.

Al-Assad “thanked the noble and fraternal solidarity” and highlighted the immediate response of the Algerian nation to the call for help.

(Al Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.