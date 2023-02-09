February 9, 2023
Photo composition showing a little girl covered with a blanket in front of a collapsed building next to a tweet by Evo Morales criticizing US sanctions making emergency response more complicated for Syrian citizens. Photo: Al Mayadeen.

